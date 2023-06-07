Travis Head scored his sixth Test century and first outside of Australia on the opening day of the World Test Championship final on Wednesday. His counter attacking cricket left India struggling as he cracked his first ton against the top-ranked side in 17 innings.

Head’s century, coming in 106 balls, also happens to be the first century in a World Test Championship final. Although this is only the second-ever of the WTC Final.

The left-hander’s century featured 14 boundaries and a maximum as Australia took control of the day’s proceedings at The Oval.

Before this, Head scored centuries against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, twice against England and last against West Indies in December. In each of those occasions, Australia went on to win the Test.

Head came in to bat right after the Lunch break when Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed off Mohammed Shami. Head then partnered with former Australia skipper Steve Smith for a 150-plus run partnership for the fourth wicket.

“Travis Head just kept playing his shots. I felt the Indians, when in the early overs – they pitched up – didn’t get anything, they should’ve just bowled short at him for four-five overs. I think he got out of jail very easily. He got a lot of easy runs square of the wicket,” former India captain Sourav Ganguly said on Star Sports.

Earlier in the day, Australia lost two wickets for 73 runs at the end of the first session with Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur accounting for Usman Khawaja (0) and David Warner (43).

