  • WTC Final 2023: Harsha Bhogle hilariously mixes up India's Strength and Conditioning coach with Jimmy Anderson

WTC Final 2023: Harsha Bhogle hilariously mixes up India's Strength and Conditioning coach with Jimmy Anderson

Harsha Bhogle, who was in the commentary box, talked about Jimmy Anderson's contribution to India's preparations for the WTC Final.

Indian cricket team during a session ahead of the World Test Championship final. Image: Twitter

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle hilariously mixed up India’s Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai with England seamer James Anderson while broadcasting the World Test Championship final between India and Australia on Wednesday.

WTC Final Live: India vs Australia Day 1

With Australia being put in to bat by Rohit Sharma, Bhogle, who was in the commentary box, talked about Anderson’s contribution to India’s preparations for the marquee clash at The Oval.

However, it appears he may have mixed up two individuals. The person in question may well have been Desai who was appointed as the trainer in 2019, replacing Shankar Basu.

To be fair to Bhogle, the similarity is uncanny. A fortnight ago, Twitter users joked about Anderson’s presence in the India camp for the big ticket contest. One user joked, “Great decision from BCCI to appoint Jimmy Anderson as the bowling coach,” while another said, “For a moment I thought what’s James Anderson doing in Indian cricket kit” referring to pictures two weeks ago.

Away from the commentary box, Australia made a positive start with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne going unbeaten at the time of writing. However, Australia lost Usman Khawaja to Mohammed Siraj for a duck.

Updated Date: June 07, 2023 16:45:22 IST

