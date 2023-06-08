Head and Smith stitched an unbroken 251-run stand to help Australia flay the India bowling attack and post 327/3 at close of play on the opening day.
Australia middle-order batter Travis Head said he absolutely loved batting with Steve Smith after the pair dished out a dominant performance on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval on Wednesday.
Head slammed his sixth Test hundred, and his first away from home, while Smith remained unbeaten on 95 at close of play, with the two stitching an unbroken stand worth 251 as Australia ended the day on a dominant 327/3 after being invited to bat by India.
“It’s nice when you have got a bloke at the other end playing as well as he is. I always love batting with Steve, I always feel I go under the radar because there are so many plans bowling to him. You say second fiddle, but I feel like I am doing that to him,” Head told broadcasters in a chat after close of play on Day 1.
Head ended up shining in his first appearance at The Oval, nearly four years since getting benched ahead of the final Test of the 2019 Ashes at the same venue following an animated chat with then-head coach Justin Langer.
“I had a wonderful time, this time in ’19, we played a million warm-up games and A series. This time completely different. We know the process well and train and have the backing,” said Head, who has collected 22 fours and a six in the 156 deliveries that he has faced so far.
