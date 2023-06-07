WTC Final 2023: Travis Head, Steve Smith dominate on Day 1
Travis Head and Steve Smith scored a century and a fifty respectively to take Australia to a commanding 327/3 at stumps on Day 1 of WTC Final.
1/7
Steve Smith and Travis Head put together 251 runs for the fourth wicket to give AUstralia a leg up in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. Their massive contributions took Australia to 327/3 at stumps. AP
2/7
Travis Head scored his sixth Test century against India at The Oval during the World Test Championship final. It was his first outside Australia and first against India. AP
3/7
Steve Smith remained unbetaen on 95 runs at close with 31st Test century not far away. It would be his ninth century against India. AP
4/7
India had reason to celebrate in as early as the fourth over when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja for a duck. India had decided to field after winning the toss. AP
5/7
David Warner started slow but he eventually gathered momentum and looked his brilliant self with confident shot-making. His stay in the middle was curtailed on 43 runs off off Shardul Thakur’s bowling. AP
6/7
Marnus Labuschagne departed right after the lunch break to give India the perfect start to the second session. However, as it transpired, that was the last time India celebrated on the day. AP
7/7
India will wear black armbands during the WTC Final to honour the victims of the horrific Odisha train accident. Image: Screenshot