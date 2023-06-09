Playing his first Test for India in 18 months, veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane achieved the milestone of 5000 Test runs while batting against Australia on Day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Friday.

Follow LIVE: WTC Final Day 3

At lunch break on Friday, Rahane was unbeaten on 89 with Shardul Thakur (36*) at the other end, with India’s score reading 260/6, still trailing by 209 runs.

With the feat, Rahane became the 13th Indian batter to surpass 5000 runs in Tests. The 35-year-old has 26 half-centuries and 12 centuries to his name in the longest format.

Rahane joined an elite list consisting of Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Gundappa Viswanath, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkarand Sunil Gavaskar.

Prior to this, Rahane had featured in a Test for India against South Africa in January 2022. He was dropped from the subsequent series due to inconsistency, but made a remarkable comeback earlier in the season, scoring 600 runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Rahane was recently part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side that won the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May. Rahane scored 326 runs from 14 matches, including two fifties.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.