FOUR! First boundary of the innings for Thakur, who pokes at a length ball outside off from Boland with soft hands and gets an outside edge that stays low and flies wide of gully, going all the way to the third man fence. IND 166/6
WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Live Score, Day 3 Match Updates: IND 152/6; BOWLED! Srikar Bharat departs off the very first delivery he faces today as Scott Boland breaks the overnight partnership right away.
After 40 overs,India 157/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane 31 , Shardul Thakur 4)
Ajinkya Rahane clips the ball behind square on the leg side, collecting a single off the very first delivery of the third day. The next ball, Boland manages to breach Bharat's defence and castle him, resulting in India losing their sixth wicket. All-rounder Shardul Thakur joins Rahane at the crease, and nearly perishes in the final ball of the 39th, in which he edges a short delivery from Boland towards the slips where Khawaja gets a bit of hand on the ball before it lands safely. Skipper Pat Cummins introduces himself from the other end, and starts off by conceding three.
BOWLED! Top start for Australia, as Scott Boland cleans wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat up in the second delivery of the third day! Boland managed to bring the ball back in and sneak through Bharat's defence just as he was shaping for a block. Gets a deflection off the thigh pad before crashin into off and middle. AUS 152/6
Bharat b Boland 5
Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat make their way to the centre along with the XI Australians and the two umpires. These two will have to stitch a big partnership for India to have any chance. For Australia, an early wicket or two might just allow them bundle India out before lunch.
Scott Boland has the ball in hand at the start of the day's play.
Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik analyse the Oval pitch ahead of Day 3:
NH: Another perfect day in south east London. We will have no trouble with the weather today. Zero per cent chance of rain. Australia would want the sun beating down and this pitch to deteriorate. There has been uneven bounce.
DK: Because of the cracks that go straight down the line and the cracks that come along horizontally, you will see variable bounce. It hits one of the cracks. It’s going to definitely spin off the pitch. With the sun baking down, it’s going to get drier.
Deep Dasgupta offers the Indian batters some advice ahead of start of play:
“They have been very patient. Bowled in the corridor of uncertainty. Take the pitch out of the equation. Stand outside the crease to get closer to the length and line. That’s what Labuschagne did. Try and play inside the line. That’s what Steve Smith did. Also play extremely late. The other important part is staying positive, which we saw from Ajinkya Rahane’s innings so far. You have to try and get close to the Australian score.”
Will Australia make India follow-on if it comes to it? Alex Carey is not sure. "I'm not sure. I'm in the camp standing behind the stumps. I haven't bowled a ball in my life, so I'll leave that up to the skipper. But a lot of hard work to do before we even consider that"
Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara dismissals
Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara fell in near-similar styles. Both got off stump deliveries, left it alone and expected it to carry to the keeper. Instead, both clattered into the stumps with Scott Boland and Cameron Green respectively the bowers. It left former India players Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri surprirsed - especially the way Pujara didn't cover his line.
“I think it’s a couple of misjudgements from probably like Shubman Gill, who has been in great form. Losing him was a big blow. Rohit Sharma has been not in the best of touches in the IPL. So, him playing across the line was not that much of a surprise. But again Pujara, not quite covering his stumps and getting out. So these were the dismissals that could have been avoided,” said Gavaskar.
Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri said: “That is leaving it poorly because the front foot has just gone across. It should be going towards the ball; he was looking to play it and then decided whether he should leave it. You see, the way he is leaving it, the off-stump is exposed. The front foot is still middle stump when it’s actually going towards off stump. Watch that front foot. It should be further across and towards the ball. He thought it was outside the off stump. It was an error in judgment."
India vs Australia Day 3 weather
Weather, unfortunately for Ganesh, is not going to help India out. It is expected to be sunny at 18 degrees Celsius with a high of 25 degrees around 4 and 5 PM. There's no chance of rain with a 14% cloud cover.
Former India bowler Dodda Ganesh doesn't see any way India can win this. In a tweet he said, "Yet again, we have India’s big guns failing at a crucial juncture. Don’t see India coming back in this test. Unless weather gods come to our recuse this test is done and dusted. Happy to be proven wrong though"
Yet again, we have India’s big guns failing at a crucial juncture. Don’t see India coming back in this test. Unless weather gods come to our recuse this test is done and dusted. Happy to be proven wrong though #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) June 8, 2023
India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 3: BOWLED! Srikar Bharat departs off the very first delivery he faces today as Scott Boland breaks the overnight partnership right away.
India vs Australia, WTC Final Day 2 Recap: Steve Smith and Travis Head scored centuries each before Pat Cummins sparked India’s collapse in the World Test Championship final on Day 2.
Smith struck his 31st Test century and eventually perished on 121 as Australia mounted a massive 469 runs at The Oval.
With a huge task ahead of them, India produced a horrid show with the bat. Soon after start, fast bowler Cummins removed opposing skipper Rohit Sharma to initiate India’s slump.
Rohit was adjudged lbw to a full-length ball from Cummins, who had close figures of 1-36 in nine overs.
Four balls later, India were 30/2 when Shubman Gill (13) was bowled playing no shot to Scott Boland after being deceived by a sharp off-cutter.
Cheteshwar Pujara was bowled leaving a delivery from all-rounder Cameron Green and Kohli was undone by a wicked, lifting ball from Mitchell Starc that took the bat, with Smith taking an excellent leaping catch above his head at second slip.
Left-hander Jadeja provided some resistance with an aggressive 51-ball knock featuring seven fours and a six.
But he perished to off-spinner Nathan Lyon, edging a well-flighted and turning delivery to slip in a tame end to a stand of 71 with Ajinkya Rahane.
India were reduced to 151/5 at stumps, facing a huge deficit of 318 runs.
The World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 will take place at The Oval in London and will played on 7-11 June.
Travis Head and Steve Smith scored a century and a fifty respectively to take Australia to a commanding 327/3 at stumps on Day 1 of WTC Final.
Australia ran through the Indian top-order after posting 469 on the board on Day 2, restricting them to 151/5 at stumps.