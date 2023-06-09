Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara dismissals

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara fell in near-similar styles. Both got off stump deliveries, left it alone and expected it to carry to the keeper. Instead, both clattered into the stumps with Scott Boland and Cameron Green respectively the bowers. It left former India players Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri surprirsed - especially the way Pujara didn't cover his line.

“I think it’s a couple of misjudgements from probably like Shubman Gill, who has been in great form. Losing him was a big blow. Rohit Sharma has been not in the best of touches in the IPL. So, him playing across the line was not that much of a surprise. But again Pujara, not quite covering his stumps and getting out. So these were the dismissals that could have been avoided,” said Gavaskar.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri said: “That is leaving it poorly because the front foot has just gone across. It should be going towards the ball; he was looking to play it and then decided whether he should leave it. You see, the way he is leaving it, the off-stump is exposed. The front foot is still middle stump when it’s actually going towards off stump. Watch that front foot. It should be further across and towards the ball. He thought it was outside the off stump. It was an error in judgment."