Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has revealed he is close to regaining his full pace in the build-up to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Oval.

Hazlewood has been battling a side strain in recent months that have limited his appearance on the field over the last two years. The right-arm pacer had missed the initial round of games in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and made just three appearances across the season before getting pulling out of the tournament and heading back home.

Despite his issues with fitness, Hazlewood was included in the Australian contingent flying to England.

In an update that will come as good news for Australian cricket supporters, Hazlewood has said he’s bowling close to full pace and that his fitness is “pretty good” in the build-up to the ‘Ultimate Test” that takes place between 7 to 11 June with the provision of a reserve day.

“My fitness is pretty good and it is just a matter of ticking off every session from here until that date (June 7) basically.

“We will probably have anywhere from three to four more sessions — bat versus ball and then a couple of longer days in the nets as well or centre wicket down in London — so it is just ticking off those last few boxes and pulling up well from every session,” the ‘Bendemeer Bullet’ was quoted as telling ICC in the build-up to the showdown against India.

“It was pretty close (to full pace today). I came down for a little bowl yesterday just to loosen up and to get a bit more out of today’s session, so it is feeling good,” added Hazlewood.

Hazlewood’s part of a pace department that includes Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland besides skipper Pat Cummins, with medium-pace-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh named among the standbys.

Hazlewood, who has 222 Test wickets to his name in 59 appearances, last represented Australia in whites in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney, where he collected 4/48 in the Proteas’ first innings to help the hosts enforce a follow-on, though the match would ultimately end in a draw.

Hazlewood is also part of the Australia squad for the Ashes that begins five days after the scheduled conclusion of the WTC final with Edgbaston hosting the series opener.

