Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav stitched a sensational 10th-wicket stand to hand Delhi Capitals a lifeline against Mumbai Indians in the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai on Sunday.

Pandey and Yadav were relatively new at the crease after Hayley Matthews’ (3/5) and Issy Wong’s (3/42) spells blew the Delhi top and middle-order away, reducing them to 79/9 with the prospect of even going past the 100-mark looking difficult.

The tenth-wicket pair, however, fought back against the rampaging MI attack in the summit clash at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, adding 52 for the final wicket the last four overs with both batters remaining unbeaten on 27 as Delhi Capitals finished on a relatively competitive 131/9 at the end of their innings.

Across women’s T20Is/franchise leagues, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav share the first ever 50+ partnership for tenth wicket. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 26, 2023

While Pandey consumed 17 balls for her knock, smashing three fours and a six, Yadav faced five deliveries fewer, collecting two fours and as many maximums.

Cricket Twitter was full of praise for the duo, hailing their exemplary fighting spirit.

Here are select reactions to the Pandey-Yadav stand:

Pace-bowling allrounder Shikha Pandey just giving a gentle reminder that she is exactly that: a pace-bowling allrounder.#WPLFinal | #WPL — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 26, 2023

Slap in the face of whoever thought it was a good decision to drop Shikha Pandey from the Indian team. #WPL2023 | #TATAWPL | #DelhiCapitals — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) March 26, 2023

Could this, could this, just be, the twist in the tail to the final. Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav keeping the flame burning for @DelhiCapitals — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 26, 2023

Shikha Pandey wasn’t joking when she said this in 2010 on Facebook fan group. pic.twitter.com/5e5FcNyfUN — Izu (@outof22yards) March 26, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur appreciating Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey is peak “I am the Indian Captain first” vibes. — happy merchant (@fcharmanpreet) March 26, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.