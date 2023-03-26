Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  WPL Final: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav hailed by Cricket Twitter after leading DC fightback against MI

WPL Final: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav hailed by Cricket Twitter after leading DC fightback against MI

Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav stitched an unbroken 52-run stand for the tenth wicket in just 24 balls to offer Delhi Capitals a ray of hope in the WPL final against Mumbai Indians.

WPL Final: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav hailed by Cricket Twitter after leading DC fightback against MI

Both Shikha Pandey (left) and Radha Yadav remained unbeaten on 27, helping Delhi Capitals post 131/9 in the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League against Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav stitched a sensational 10th-wicket stand to hand Delhi Capitals a lifeline against Mumbai Indians in the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai on Sunday.

Pandey and Yadav were relatively new at the crease after Hayley Matthews’ (3/5) and Issy Wong’s (3/42) spells blew the Delhi top and middle-order away, reducing them to 79/9 with the prospect of even going past the 100-mark looking difficult.

The tenth-wicket pair, however, fought back against the rampaging MI attack in the summit clash at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, adding 52 for the final wicket the last four overs with both batters remaining unbeaten on 27 as Delhi Capitals finished on a relatively competitive 131/9 at the end of their innings.

While Pandey consumed 17 balls for her knock, smashing three fours and a six, Yadav faced five deliveries fewer, collecting two fours and as many maximums.

Cricket Twitter was full of praise for the duo, hailing their exemplary fighting spirit.

Here are select reactions to the Pandey-Yadav stand:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: March 26, 2023 21:39:18 IST

