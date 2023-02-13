WPL Auction 2023, UP Warriorz (UPW): A complete list of players acquired by UP Warriorz at the WPL auction in Mumbai with complete squad.
UP Warriorz opened their account at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction with the purchase of England’s Sophie Ecclestone. The Lucknow-based franchise went on to acquire a lot of other top players.
UP Warriorz also signed Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma, apart from the likes of Tahlia McGrath and Shabnim Ismail.
Players bought by UP Warriorz at WPL Auction 2023:
Sophie Ecclestone: Rs 1.8 crore
Deepti Sharma: Rs 2.6 crore
Tahlia McGrath: Rs 1.4 crore
Shabnim Ismail: Rs 1 crore
Alyssa Healy: Rs 70 lakh
Anjali Sarvani: Rs 55 lakh
Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rs 40 lakh
Parshavi Chopra: Rs 10 lakh
Shweta Sehrawat: Rs 40 lakh
S Yashasri: Rs 10 lakh
Simran Shaik: Rs 10 lakh
Kiran Navgire: Rs 30 lakh
Laxmi Yadav: Rs 10 lakh
Grace Harris: Rs 75 lakh
Devika Vaidya: Rs 1.40 crore
Lauren Bell: Rs 30 lakh
UPW full squad for WPL 2023: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh
Total amount spent: Rs 12 crore
Purse remaining: Nil
