UP Warriorz opened their account at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction with the purchase of England’s Sophie Ecclestone. The Lucknow-based franchise went on to acquire a lot of other top players.

WPL Player Auction 2023 LIVE

UP Warriorz also signed Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma, apart from the likes of Tahlia McGrath and Shabnim Ismail.

Players bought by UP Warriorz at WPL Auction 2023:

Sophie Ecclestone: Rs 1.8 crore

Deepti Sharma: Rs 2.6 crore

Tahlia McGrath: Rs 1.4 crore

Shabnim Ismail: Rs 1 crore

Alyssa Healy: Rs 70 lakh

Anjali Sarvani: Rs 55 lakh

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rs 40 lakh

Parshavi Chopra: Rs 10 lakh

Shweta Sehrawat: Rs 40 lakh

S Yashasri: Rs 10 lakh

Simran Shaik: Rs 10 lakh

Kiran Navgire: Rs 30 lakh

Laxmi Yadav: Rs 10 lakh

Grace Harris: Rs 75 lakh

Devika Vaidya: Rs 1.40 crore

Lauren Bell: Rs 30 lakh

UPW full squad for WPL 2023: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Total amount spent: Rs 12 crore

Purse remaining: Nil

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.