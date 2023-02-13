WPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates
WPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Smriti Mandhana is the first player to go under the hammer and she goes to RCB for Rs 3.4 crore, the biggest bid at the end of the first round of bidding.
Another South African in the list, this time it's opening batter Laura Wolvaardt. Surprisingly, she too goes unsold. Perhaps the franchises are gettinga little picky about spending money at the moment.
South Africa's Tazmin Brits is next in the list, and she becomes the third player so far today to go unsold.
Australia captain Meg Lanning is next in the list. Delhi Capitals suddenly have decided to shell out the big bucks, securing Lanning for Rs 1.1 crore after opening their account with Rodrigues.
Veteran New Zealand batter Suzie Bates is next in the list, and she joins West Indies' Hayley Matthews among the players unsold so far!
India No 3 batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a match-winning knock for the Women in Blue against Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup yesterday, is next.
She goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore, as Delhi Capitals finally open their account in the auction!
Onto the next set, which is batters. BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar will pick the first bail from this set, and the first name from this list is England's Sophia Dunkley
And she goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh!
New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, the yougest cricketer to score a double-century in either men's or women's international cricket, is the final player from this set to go under the hammer. RCB and MI battle it out for the White Fern.
And Kerr goes to MI for Rs 1 crore!
Shabnim Ismail is the first South African cricketer to be assigned a team, and she goes to the UP Warriorz for Rs 1 crore!
Next up we have Australian opener and wicketkeeper Beth Mooney, and RCB and MI make the bid move for the southpaw.
MI bow out eventually, and Mooney goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crore!
England all-rounder Nat Sciver is next, and Mumbai Indians open the bidding at her base price of Rs 50 lakh. They are soon joined in the bid by Delhi Capitals.
MI eventually make their biggest purchase so far, getting Sciver for Rs 3.2 crore!
Next up is India seamer Renuka Singh Thakur, and she goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.5 crore!
Delhi Capitals, who hadn't made any purchases so far, open the bidding and are soon joined by the Gujarat Giants. Later Mumbai Indians join the race and it becomes a two-horse race between DC and MI, with the bid going past the 2-crore mark.
UP Warriors make a late entry and eventually secure Deepti, an Agra native, for Rs 2.6 crore!
Sophie Ecclestone is the first English player to go under the hammer. This time it's DC and GG who are locked in a battle for the spin-bowling all-rounder.
The UP Warriors later join the bid, and make their first purchase, getting Ecclestone for Rs 1.8 crore!
And with that, we come to the end of the first set. Time for a short break.
Delhi Capitals make the opening bid for Australian star Ellyse Perry and are soon joined in the race by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Not long before the bid crosses the crore mark.
She eventually goes to RCB for Rs 1.7 crore, which some would say is a bit of a steal for a player of Perry's calibre!
Next up is West Indian star all-rounder Hayley Matthews, and she is the first player to go unsold at Rs 40 lakh!
The first overseas player go to under the hammer is New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine, and she goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore at her base price of Rs 50 Lakh
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is next in the list, and once again Royal Challengers Bangalore step in to secure a marquee player. This time they face a stiff competition from Delhi Capitals!
Mumbai Indians join the bid after the bid crosses the crore mark. UP Warriorz make a late bid, but Harman eventually goes to MI for rs 1.8 crore!
The bid for Smriti Mandhana crosses the Rs 2 crore mark in no time, with IPL heavyweights MI and RCB locked in an intense battle to secure the services of the marquee Indian opener. The battle between the two franchises continues, and Bangalore soon take it past the 3-crore mark!
And Smriti Mandhana is the first player to be sold at the WPL, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore!
WPL 2023 Auction Preview: As many as 409 players will go under the hammer in the first ever player auction for the Women’s Premier League, with five teams battling it out for the top players from across the world.
A total of 1,525 players had registered for the auction, which is set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday, with a little over a quarter of those players ultimately shortlisted for the event, 246 of which are Indian.
A total of 90 slots are available for the five teams, of which a maximum of 30 can be overseas players. A franchise has to buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18, with the cap on the number of foreign players in a squad set at six.
Additionally, the five franchises will have Rs 12 crore each in their purse at the start of the auction.
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana are expected to attract some of the highest bids at the auction and the senior pros have put themselves in the highest reserve price category of Rs 50 lakh, which is also the price international stars such as Ellyse Perry, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Devine have set for themselves.
Also among the players who could cross the Rs 1 crore mark is dashing opener Shafali Verma, who recently led the Indian team to victory at the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, and could very well land a leadership role at one of the five teams.
Three of the five participating franchises are existing teams in the IPL, viz. five-time champions Mumbai Indians as well as Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both of whom have finished runners-up in the past. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the other franchises, though they have owners different from the ones in the men’s league.
WPL Auction 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): A complete list of players acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the WPL auction in Mumbai with complete squad.
