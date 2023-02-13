WPL 2023 Auction Preview: As many as 409 players will go under the hammer in the first ever player auction for the Women’s Premier League, with five teams battling it out for the top players from across the world.

A total of 1,525 players had registered for the auction, which is set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday, with a little over a quarter of those players ultimately shortlisted for the event, 246 of which are Indian.

A total of 90 slots are available for the five teams, of which a maximum of 30 can be overseas players. A franchise has to buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18, with the cap on the number of foreign players in a squad set at six.

Additionally, the five franchises will have Rs 12 crore each in their purse at the start of the auction.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana are expected to attract some of the highest bids at the auction and the senior pros have put themselves in the highest reserve price category of Rs 50 lakh, which is also the price international stars such as Ellyse Perry, Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Devine have set for themselves.

Also among the players who could cross the Rs 1 crore mark is dashing opener Shafali Verma, who recently led the Indian team to victory at the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, and could very well land a leadership role at one of the five teams.

Three of the five participating franchises are existing teams in the IPL, viz. five-time champions Mumbai Indians as well as Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, both of whom have finished runners-up in the past. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the other franchises, though they have owners different from the ones in the men’s league.