Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Delhi Capitals, WPL Auction 2023: Full list of players bought by DC, complete squad

WPL Auction 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC): A complete list of players acquired by Delhi Capitals at the WPL auction in Mumbai with complete squad.

Delhi Capitals, WPL Auction 2023: Full list of players bought by DC, complete squad

India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her 50 and the winning runs against Pakistan, during the Women's T20 World Cup match in Cape Town. AP

The Delhi Capitals on Monday acquired Indian young Indian duo of Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.20 crore) and Shafali Verma (Rs 2 crore), while also getting in Australia;s Meg Lanning (Rs 1.10 crore), as the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction got underway in Mumbai.

Rodrigues stole the show in India’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday, scoring an unbeaten 53 to help the Women in Blue chase down a total of 150 with seven wickets, and an over to spare. This will surely come as a morale booster for the 22-year-old.

Shafali Verma is only 19 years old and has already scored 1264 runs from 52 T20Is for India. Meanwhile, Lanning brings with her loads of experience of playing for Australia, Melbourne Stars in the WBBL, and Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

List of players bought by DC: 

Shafali Verma bought for Rs 2 crore

Jemimah Rodrigues bought for Rs 2 crore

Meg Lanning bought for Rs 1.10 crore

Marizanne Kapp for Rs 1.50 crore

Shikha Pandey for Rs 60 lakh

Radha Yadav for Rs 40 lakh

Titas Sadhu for Rs 25 lakh

Purse remaining: Rs 3.95 crore

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 13, 2023 17:51:46 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur sets sights on finishing tournament as leading run-scorer
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur sets sights on finishing tournament as leading run-scorer

Excerpts are optional hand-crafted summaries of your content that can be used in your theme. Learn more about manual excerpts.

WPL Auction 2023: Poonam Yadav, Megan Schutt and other bowlers who could draw big bucks
First Cricket News

WPL Auction 2023: Poonam Yadav, Megan Schutt and other bowlers who could draw big bucks

We take a look at some of the bowlers who could trigger a bidding war in the inaugural Women's Premier League player auction on Monday.

WPL Auction 2023: From Ellyse Perry to Deepti Sharma, top five all-rounders to watch out for
First Cricket News

WPL Auction 2023: From Ellyse Perry to Deepti Sharma, top five all-rounders to watch out for

Here are top five all-rounders to keep an eye out at the upcoming Women's Premier League 2023 auction.