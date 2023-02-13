The Delhi Capitals on Monday acquired Indian young Indian duo of Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs 2.20 crore) and Shafali Verma (Rs 2 crore), while also getting in Australia;s Meg Lanning (Rs 1.10 crore), as the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction got underway in Mumbai.

Rodrigues stole the show in India’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday, scoring an unbeaten 53 to help the Women in Blue chase down a total of 150 with seven wickets, and an over to spare. This will surely come as a morale booster for the 22-year-old.

Shafali Verma is only 19 years old and has already scored 1264 runs from 52 T20Is for India. Meanwhile, Lanning brings with her loads of experience of playing for Australia, Melbourne Stars in the WBBL, and Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

List of players bought by DC:

Shafali Verma bought for Rs 2 crore

Jemimah Rodrigues bought for Rs 2 crore

Meg Lanning bought for Rs 1.10 crore

Marizanne Kapp for Rs 1.50 crore

Shikha Pandey for Rs 60 lakh

Radha Yadav for Rs 40 lakh

Titas Sadhu for Rs 25 lakh

Purse remaining: Rs 3.95 crore

