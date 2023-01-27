WPL a significant step in creating more opportunities for women through sports, say Gujarat Giants owners

The women’s version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has finally become a reality after years of deliberation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set the wheels in motion by announcing a broadcast deal with Viacom18 and later unveiled the five franchises that will be participating in the inaugural edition of what has formally been christened the ‘Women’s Premier League’.

Among the five successful bidders for WPL franchises is Adani Sportsline, part of the Adani Group, that has acquired the Ahmedabad-based team, calling it the Gujarat Giants, for a sum of Rs 1,289 crore.

’ . The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL pic.twitter.com/ryF7W1BvHH — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023

Adani Sportsline also owns the Gulf Giants and Gujarat Giants teams in the DP World ILT20 and Legends League Cricket respectively, as well as the Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi League, where they finished runners-up in the fifth and sixth seasons.

“The Indian women’s cricket team has been doing exceptionally well — and a cricket league for women is a significant step in creating more opportunities for women through sports,” Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises, said in a release.

“Cricket is an inseparable part of the country’s fabric and Adani Sportsline was keen to begin their association with the sport with the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. While I wish every other franchise the very best, I look forward to the Gujarat Giants standing out as the top team in this new, exciting league.”

Besides Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Lucknow are the other cities that will be represented in the inaugural edition of the WPL. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are some of the Indian Premier League franchises that have decided to expand their presence to the women’s league, while the Lucknow franchise went to Capri Global.

