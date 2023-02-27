Former India opener Aakash Chopra is very impressed with the squad Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) have assembled for the upcoming inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

RCB were able to acquire some of the top players from across the world with the help of their startegy of going big for sought-after cricketers. They paid Rs 3.4 crore for Smriti Mandhana in the first ever WPL auction earlier this month, which made the India opener the most expensive player in the event. Mandhana will be captaining RCB in WPL 2023.

WPL auction: RCB whole squad and full list of players

Besides Mandhana, RCB also brought in New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine, England captain Heather Knight and star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Chopra is impressed with RCB’s strategy of acquiring experienced star players, besides adding strong Indian talent to their squad.

“What’s special about the team is that they have gathered a lot of captains. They took Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, who they got for a very low price, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, and they built a great team,” Chopra said on JioCinema’s daily sports show #AakashVani.

“If we have to talk about the Indian line-up, then with Smriti Mandhana, they took Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh Thakur, and if we look at their Top 7, they are a very strong team to look at.”

Talking about the Indian players in RCB squad, Chopra apllauded the purchase of Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh, best players in their resepcetive roles in India. Renuka recently took a five-wicket haul in the T20 World Cup 2023. Richa was India’s second-highest run-getter in the World Cup with 136 runs at strike rate of 131.

“In terms of bowling, the team has Renuka Singh Thakur, which is a great acquisition for the simple reason that there are not many Indian fast bowlers, and Renuka Singh Thakur at this point in time is the best fast bowler in the country, and she is in the team along with the best batter in the country as well,” he said.

“The player who can play best in the T20 format is Richa Ghosh, whom they have, and in today’s scenario, Richa bats really well in the lower order. So RCB is loaded with a lot of experience and superstars, with the best batter, best bowler, and best striker in Richa Ghosh.”

RCB squad for WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.