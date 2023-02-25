India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was on Saturday named the vice-captain of the UP Warriorz ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The announcement from the Lucknow-based franchise comes days after they announced Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as their captain.

The Warriorz had broken the bank for the premier all-rounder, who has been among India’s top-performers in recent months, shelling out Rs 2.6 crore to secure the services of the Agra-born cricketer.

Deepti, who was part of the Indian team that reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup before losing to defending champions Australia, expressed delight at the prospect of being Healy’s deputy in the inaugural edition.

“As someone from Uttar Pradesh, I am not only extremely happy to be part of the UP Warriorz team but also delighted to be named the vice-captain for the team. Along with captain Alyssa Healy, and the other senior players, we hope we can make the team function well and play some fantastic cricket.

“We hope our performances in the WPL can become a source of inspiration for the young women athletes in UP and we are keenly awaiting the start of the tournament,” Deepti said.

Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, the owners of the Lucknow franchise in the WPL who also happen to own Gujarat Titans in the IPL, looked forward to Uttar Pradesh’s “favourite daughter” shining in the tournament.

“Deepti Sharma is one of the most talented Indian cricketers and we are confident that her leadership qualities will shine through and she will be able to have a big impact. The whole state of Uttar Pradesh is going to be watching their favourite daughter, and we are keen to see her succeed in her new role as vice-captain of the UP Warriorz,” said Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Holdings Private Limited

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh.

