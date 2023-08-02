Ashes didn’t end as both England and Australia would have wanted with a 2-2 draw. Add to that, England have been docked 19 points and Australia 10 points from their World Test Championship 2023-25 points tally because of slow-over rates in the series. This has come out as a positive for Pakistan and India, who occupy the first and second places respectively.

Pakistan are at the top with a win percentage of 100 and 24 points as a result of their clean sweep in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Hot on Pakistan’s heels are India with a 66.67 win percentage and 16 points. India and West Indies played two Tests with the Men in Blue winning the first but the second ended in a draw. The second Test was abandoned due to excessive rain.

Before their points were docked, both England and Australia were on 26 points each and a point percentage of 43.33. Now after the points are deducted, Australia are at 30 point percentage and England have dropped to 15 point percentage, even below West Indies’ 16.7.

In the sixth spot lie Sri Lanka after their dismal 2-0 defeat at home by Pakistan. The rest of the three teams on the table – New Zealand, South Africa and Bangladesh – are yet to begin their WTC 2023-25 campaign.

Besides the WTC points table and standings, India have benefitted from a drawn Ashes by maintaining top spot in the ICC Men’s Test rankings. Before the historic series, India and Australia were level on 118 points, but now the Men in Blue are at 188.4 and the Aussies have fallen to 117.8. And tailing them close are England with 115 points.