Ravichandran Ashwin ran through the West Indies batting lineup for a second time inside three days following a surprise declaration from Rohit Sharma as India opened their account in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a commanding innings and 141-run victory in Dominica on Friday.

Ashwin followed up his figures of 5/60 on Wednesday with a haul of 7/71 on the third day, collecting his 34th Test five-for as well as his eighth ten-wicket match-haul as India bowled West Indies out for 130 after declaring on 421/5 with a first innings lead of 271.

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the third Indian batter to go past 150 on Test debut and would ultimately fall on 171. Virat Kohli too converted a steady start into a half-century and would help India cross the 400-run mark.

Team India, who had suffered a comprehensive defeat against Australia in the WTC final before arriving in the Caribbean, went 1-0 up in the two-Test series as a result of the dominant display at the Windsor Park in Roseau. They’ve earned an extra couple of days off before taking on the hosts at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain in the second Test that begins next Thursday.

More to follow

Brief Scores

West Indies 150 and 130 in 50.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 28 Jason Holder 20*; Ravichandran Ashwin 7/71, Ravindra Jadeja 2/38) lose to India 421/5 decl. in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76; Rahkeem Cornwall 1/32) by an innings and 141 runs.