England and Australia have been slapped with fines and have had their World Test Championship points knocked off for slow over-rates during the five-match Ashes series.

Under the new regulations, the two Ashes rivals were fined five percent of their match fee and one WTC point for every over short.

Australia have been adjudged to be behind the required over-rate in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. They have been docked 10 WTC points.

England, who were behind in four of the five Tests, have been hit with a stricter 19 points lost. The hosts were two overs short in the first Test at Edgbaston, nine in the second at Lord’s, three in the fourth at Old Trafford and five in the last Test at The Oval.

Beyond the WTC points lost, the two teams have also been fined for erring and being unable to meet the requirement of 90 overs a day. Australia have been fined 50 percent of the match fee for 10 overs short in the fourth Test.

England have been fined 10 percent for the first Test misgivings, 45 percent for the second, 15 percent for the fourth and 25 percent for the fifth Test.

The WTC rules award 12 points for a Test match win, four points for a draw and zero points for a loss.

With the Ashes finishing 2-2, the two teams shared the series with Australia retaining the Ashes urn. The Pat Cummins-captained side have also come out better off with net points accumulated from the Ashes.

Australia earned 28 points for winning the first two Tests and have been fined a collective 10 points. On the other side, England, too, pocketed 28 points but conceded 19 points for their mistakes.