Indore: Australia booked their place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) after beating India by 9-wickets on Friday (3 March) in Indore.

Coming into the series, Australia were in with a strong chance of qualifying for the WTC final. The Pat Cummins-led side have been dominant during this World Test Championship period (2021-23) having won 11 of the 18 Tests.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne kept their calm on Day 3 of the third Test to reduce Australia’s deficit in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This was Australia’s first win on the tour and only their second Test win in India since 2004.

After being convincingly swept aside in Nagpur and Delhi, the series now stands at 2-1 with one match remaining.

Win over India has helped Australia amass an impressive 68.52 of their possible WTC points and that means they will finish the current period at the top position in standings regardless of the result in the final Test.

India are likely to join Australia in the World Test Championship final. Rohit Sharma’s India hold on to second place in the standings with 60.29 of their possible WTC points.

India can confirm their place in the WTC final with a victory in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. But, if Australia win or the match ends in a draw, it will open the door for Sri Lanka who face New Zealand at home.

In case the Ahmedabad Test, which starts on 9 March, ends in an Australia win or a draw, Sri Lanka have a mathematical chance of qualifying. Lanka would need to inflict a clean sweep on the Black Caps for the spot.

The World Test Championship final, a one-off contest, will take place at The Oval starting 7 June.

