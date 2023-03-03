Australia will hope to make short work of a modest target and collect their first win of the ongoing tour when they face India on Day 3 of the third Test in Indore.

On a topsy-turvy second day that witnessed the fall of 16 wickets, Australia suffered a batting collapse after resuming from their overnight score of 156/4, getting bowled out for 197 after losing their last six wickets for just 11 runs.

The Indian batters were expected to come up with a stronger response after getting bundled out for 109 in their first innings. Barring a defiant 59 from Cheteshwar Pujara and an entertaining cameo from Shreyas Iyer (26) however, none of the batters could pose much of a challenge to the Aussie bowling unit.

While Matthew Kuhnemann was India’s destroyer-in-chief in the first innings with his maiden Test five-for, it was veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon who took over that role on Thursday with his haul of 8/64 — his second Test eight-for in India.

Despite the trickiness of the Indore surface, with the pitch likely to receive a poor rating from the ICC given how it has behaved from the very first delivery, Australia are expected to chase the 76-run target down and keep their hopes of sharing the honours in the four-Test series alive.

