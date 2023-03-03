Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3 in Indore: Australia thrash India by nine wickets

India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3 in Indore: Australia thrash India by nine wickets

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Highlights: Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne help the Aussies recover from a shaky start with a solid second-wicket partnershipm, starting off cautiously before taking the attacking route.

India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd Test Day 3 in Indore: Australia thrash India by nine wickets

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith with India skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore. Sportzpics

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

India Vs Australia At Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 01 March, 2023

01 March, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

109/10 (33.2 ov)

163/10 (60.3 ov)

3rd Test
Australia

Australia

197/10 (76.3 ov)

78/1 (18.5 ov)

Australia beat India by 9 wickets

Live Blog
11:15 (IST)

That's it from us in our coverage of the third Test between India and Australia, with the action now shifting west to Ahmedabad where the two sides lock horns one final time in this series from 9 to 13 March. On behalf of the sports desk at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good day ahead!
 

Full Scorecard
11:14 (IST)

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score

Nathan Lyon is the Player of the Match

Lyon: It’s been a pretty remarkable Test series. To come out here and put in a performance like this is something I’m very proud of. I don’t have all the tricks in the trade, but one thing I do is believe in myself. I’ve been lucky enough to challenge some of the best players, the likes of Virat and Pujara. I just love a challenge myself.

Full Scorecard
11:12 (IST)

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score

Steve Smith, Australia captain: Our bowlers bowled in the right areas, put India under pressure. Kuhnemann was really good on the first day. All the bowlers bowled well today. Usman was great in the first innings. Yesterday India fought back with the ball. Umesh bowled really nicely. I thought Pujji played an outstanding innings, but we really stuck at it. The bowlers as a collective were really good. We’re thinking of Patty back home. Our thoughts are with him. I really enjoyed this week, and I like captaining in this part of the world. It’s a lot different from other parts of the world. We’ll wait and see what the conditions will be like. It’s just about playing really good cricket. Hopefully we can put up a similar performance and finish the series well.

Full Scorecard
11:08 (IST)

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score

Rohit Sharma, India captain: When you lose a Test match, there are a lot of things that didn’t go our way. We didn’t bat well obviously. We understand how important it is to put runs on the board. When they got a 90-run lead, we had to produce another innings with the bat, but we couldn’t do it. We’re not thinking about it. We need to understand, no matter what the pitches are, we need to come out and do our job. When you’re playing on challenging pitches, you have got to be brave. Nathan Lyon was brilliant. Kept challenging us, hitting the right length.

Full Scorecard
11:00 (IST)

What a leader!

Full Scorecard
10:59 (IST)

A first for the Aussies in more than two decades
 

Full Scorecard
10:58 (IST)

What the WTC scenarios look like at the moment

Full Scorecard
10:57 (IST)

A superb turnaround for the Aussies

Full Scorecard
10:57 (IST)

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score

After 19 overs,Australia 78/1 ( Travis Head 49 , Marnus Labuschagne 28)

Travis Head remains stranded on 49 as Marnus Labuschagne smashes the ball over mid on to collect the winning boundary for the Aussies, bringing the third Test to an end with a little under three days remaining. Outstanding comeback by the visiting side, especially after the manner in which they were routed in the first two Tests. Superb leadership by Steve Smith, filling in for Pat Cummins in this match, who registers his second victory on Indian soil as captain.

The manner in which they fought back today, the Australians surely will be backing themselves for a series-levelling win in Ahmedabad, which reportedly might sport a green top for the final Test.

Full Scorecard
10:48 (IST)
four

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score

FOUR! Labuschagne hits the winning boundary off Ashwin's bowling, launching the ball over mid on, as Australia thrash India by nine wickets!

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
10:48 (IST)

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score

FOUR! Labuschagne hits the winning boundary off Ashwin's bowling, launching the ball over mid on, as Australia thrash India by nine wickets!
10:31 (IST)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Score

Fifty partnership comes up between Head and Labuschagne for the second wicket, the former collecting a brace off Ashwin to bring up the milestone, and now it appears to be a mere formality for the visitors! AUS 51/1

Australia will hope to make short work of a modest target and collect their first win of the ongoing tour when they face India on Day 3 of the third Test in Indore.

On a topsy-turvy second day that witnessed the fall of 16 wickets, Australia suffered a batting collapse after resuming from their overnight score of 156/4, getting bowled out for 197 after losing their last six wickets for just 11 runs.

The Indian batters were expected to come up with a stronger response after getting bundled out for 109 in their first innings. Barring a defiant 59 from Cheteshwar Pujara and an entertaining cameo from Shreyas Iyer (26) however, none of the batters could pose much of a challenge to the Aussie bowling unit.

While Matthew Kuhnemann was India’s destroyer-in-chief in the first innings with his maiden Test five-for, it was veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon who took over that role on Thursday with his haul of 8/64 — his second Test eight-for in India.

Despite the trickiness of the Indore surface, with the pitch likely to receive a poor rating from the ICC given how it has behaved from the very first delivery, Australia are expected to chase the 76-run target down and keep their hopes of sharing the honours in the four-Test series alive.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 03, 2023 11:16:23 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh back from injury for ODIs
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh back from injury for ODIs

Opener David Warner was also named in Australia's ODI squad, despite leaving their Test tour of India this week with concussion and a hairline fracture in his elbow.

Australia failed the examination of India: Coach Andrew McDonald
First Cricket News

Australia failed the examination of India: Coach Andrew McDonald

Australia coach said that as far as he understood, the preparatory camp in Bengaluru on turning tracks had provided adequate preparation for the spin test.

India vs Australia: Hosts get break before 3rd Test, to reach Indore on 25 February
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Hosts get break before 3rd Test, to reach Indore on 25 February

Rohit Sharma-led India will now assemble in Indore for the third Test, scheduled for 1 March, on 25 February and the first practice session will take place the next day