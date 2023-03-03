India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE Score
After 19 overs,Australia 78/1 ( Travis Head 49 , Marnus Labuschagne 28)
Travis Head remains stranded on 49 as Marnus Labuschagne smashes the ball over mid on to collect the winning boundary for the Aussies, bringing the third Test to an end with a little under three days remaining. Outstanding comeback by the visiting side, especially after the manner in which they were routed in the first two Tests. Superb leadership by Steve Smith, filling in for Pat Cummins in this match, who registers his second victory on Indian soil as captain.
The manner in which they fought back today, the Australians surely will be backing themselves for a series-levelling win in Ahmedabad, which reportedly might sport a green top for the final Test.