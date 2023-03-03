Team India crashed to one of it’s most humiliating defeats on home soil in recent years, getting dismissed for 109 and 163 and suffering a nine-wicket defeat in a little over two days against Australia in Indore.

India had briefly ignited hopes of pulling off a series-clinching win at the Holkar Stadium after triggering an Australian batting collapse, with the visitors losing six wickets for just 11 runs to get bowled out for 197.

India, however, once again floundered with the bat as barring Cheteshwar Pujara (59) and Shreyas Iyer (26), none of their batters could pose a challenge to the Aussie attack, leaving Australia a meagre 76 to win on the third day after getting bowled out for 163. Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne stitched an unbeaten 78-run stand to ensure the tourists would chase the target down inside the morning session on Friday.

It completed an emphatic comeback of sorts for Australia, who looked down and out following similar one-sided defeats in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi. Not only did the result in Indore keep their hopes of sharing series honours with the formidable hosts alive, it also sealed their qualification for the World Test Championship final that is to take place later this year.

For India, however, the route to the WTC final just got a little complicated after the defeat at Indore, which will no doubt come as good news for Sri Lanka, the only other side still in the hunt for a berth in the summit clash.

Here’s what the scenarios look like for Rohit Sharma and Co as far as their chances of facing the Aussies in the final is concerned:

What happens to India

India’s PCT is 60.29 after earning 123 points in 17 Tests (10 wins and 2 draws) so far. India have lost a few points during the course of this cycle due to slow over rate.

If India win the last Test, their PCT will go up to 62.5 with 135 points from a maximum of 216 on offer (18 Tests). They will then retain their second position and will qualify for final.

However, in case of a defeat, India’s PCT will drop to 56.94 and then they will have to depend on the result of Sri Lanka’s away-series against New Zealand.

In case of a draw, India’s PCT will drop to 58.79 and even then they will have to wait for the result of the Sri Lanka-New Zealand series.

Ditto in case of a tie where India’s PCT will be 59.72.

How can Sri Lanka qualify

Sri Lanka’s only shot at the final qualification will depend on a 2-0 victory in New Zealand which is one of the toughest away assignment for sub continental teams.

Sri Lanka’s current PCT is 53.33 with 64 points from possible 120 (10 Tests).

If India happen to lose, draw or tie final Test and Sri Lanka win the series 2-0, their PCT will be 61.11 with 88 points from a maximum 144 points at stake.

But if Sri Lanka draws even one game and win 1-0, their maximum PCT will be 55.55 which will be less than what India (56.94) will have even if they lose the final Test.

With inputs from PTI

