New Zealand still still seem to be getting over the havoc that Carlos Braithwaite caused when West Indies nearly pulled off a win against them. However, there's no animosity between the players as was evident from the conversation between Braithwaite and Ish Sodhi. The spinner displayed with some typical Kiwi humour.

Is your one still on fire? https://t.co/IsQ8VpKqei — Ish Sodhi (@ish_sodhi) June 24, 2019

The Bangladesh flag is flying well and truly high at the World Cup. ‘Rise of the tigers’ is indeed happening. They’ve overcome South Africa, West Indies and came close to beating New Zealand and Australia and had a match abandoned without a ball being bowled against Sri Lanka. And at the forefront of it all is allrounder Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib has been leading the charts for the runs scored and features in the top-10 wicket takers in the tournament and has been the driving force behind Bangladesh’s success. With the bat, Shakib scored a gritty half century and Bangladesh posted a total of 262 against Afghanistan.

Shakib turned up again with the ball and picked up a fifer. A fifty and fifer in a World Cup match. Talk about being in the form of your life!

With that performance, Shakib achieved a rare feat in World Cup history.

Just the second player in World Cup history to manage this! Shakib shines as Bangladesh cruise past Afghanistan: https://t.co/eWUQJAORay #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/6hVE7tdgEF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2019

After this incredible performance, he has his sights set on India. He had a word of caution for his teammates too.

The spirit of Bangladesh aside, let’s take a trip down memory lane. On this day, in 1983, the Indian cricket team, under Kapil Dev, won the Cricket World Cup for the first time. Dev getting on that Lord's balcony on the same day 36 years later and holding the World Cup aloft is enough to get all nostalgic.

On this day ie 25 June in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime 🇮🇳🇮🇳🏆🏆 .. we @abpnewstv were lucky to recreate the same magic once again and that too with the one n only @therealkapildev - the legend. #ViratCup pic.twitter.com/455AMjL8Yt — Sumit Awasthi (@awasthis) June 24, 2019

Some more feels trip from Doordarshan.

🇮🇳 This day that year: Kapil Dev and his India side made history, as they won the ICC #CWC83 for the first time. Lord’s was the scene for India’s greatest cricketing triumph at the time, as they beat two-time winners West Indies by 43 runs to lift the coveted trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ltrCeEc7WW — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 25, 2019

The scenes at Lord's after India's 1983 World Cup final triumph. #CWC83 pic.twitter.com/EYqNsBT8gW — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 25, 2019

Some former cricketers also took to Twitter to reminisce the moment which greatly shaped sport and cricket in India.

The day that started it all. Landmark moment in the history of Indian sports. 25th June, 1983 -the day we were World Champions the first time.

Kapil Paaji's valiant contributions, everyone contributing in their own way, but I think so much of Jimmy Paa, the MOM in semis & finals pic.twitter.com/FmmmXd7ffV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2019

25th June, a very significant day in Indian cricket history - India's first ever Test match in 1932 and also the day we won our first ever World Cup title in 1983, and the face of Indian cricket changed with this victory. pic.twitter.com/69QNlweh4E — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 25, 2019

Moving on, it is the day of one of the most talked about matches of the World Cup. A few months ago, most of them were playing with each other in IPL and today they are playing against each other in a premise to the impending Ashes. Jofra Archer will be up against his Rajasthan Royal skipper Steven Smith and also hopes the experience of Big Bash League (BBL) will come in handy against Australia.

England quick Jofra Archer believes his time in the @BBL can help him when he takes on Australia's batsmen at the World Cup on Tuesday. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/nMb0gIa0so — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2019

The Australian skipper, too, spoke on the ‘friendship’ with his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Jonny Bairstow. IPL, surely, is proving to be beneficial in ways more than one.

Aaron Finch on the IPL friendship that was struck up between World Cup and Ashes rivals David Warner and Jonny Bairstow #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8HXl7nFBWF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2019

After England’s loss to Sri Lanka, the ‘England has the World Cup’ campaign seems to have died down. Oh, how the mighty have fallen in the span of a week. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was found doing all the permutations and combinations for England to get into the semi-finals. Not to forget his nervousness earlier. Also, not to forget his ‘England has won the world Cup’ chants a week back.

Can’t wait for tomorrow .. The Biggest game in World Cricket .. Slightly nervous I won’t lie .. !! #OnOn #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 24, 2019

"Would India prefer Sri Lanka or England in the semi-finals? You do the maths!"@MichaelVaughan has worked out @englandcricket's potential route to the #CWC19 final... ...he thinks #TeamIndia will have a big say! Listen to Tuffers and Vaughan : : https://t.co/riawtO4BR5 pic.twitter.com/eLP5bEGdm6 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) June 25, 2019

An England win and KP will be back on track. After England’s loss to Sri Lanka, Kevin Pieterson has been the most submissive we’ve ever seen him.

Listen, @englandcricket, we’ve had our ups and downs. After putting all my eggs in your basket for this years CWC, I’m begging you to NOT F this tournament up. My twitter feed has been chaotic since last night! SWING HARD! NO BLOCKING! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 22, 2019

England Cricket team is not holding back. After Virat Kohli’s gesture asking the crowd not to boo Steven Smith became the talk of the town, England’s captain Eoin Morgan made it clear that he was not responsible for any reaction by the crowd and cannot refrain them from reacting to anything or anyone. That’s one way to play mind games.

David Warner and Steve Smith can expect a frosty reception at Lord's tomorrow... #ENGvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FfdqTlIAGp — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 24, 2019

England took the help of a certain young left-arm pacer to get a little accustomed to the threat of Mitchell Starc. And guess who the left arm pacer was?

England had a rather illustrious net bowler ahead of tonight's World cup clash against Australia - none other than Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/o6LVpdmzjp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 25, 2019

The BBL, IPL and other domestic leagues’ friendship will take a backseat today for one of the greatest rivalries of cricket to come alive again. And no better venue than the Lord’s. It doesn't get any bigger than this.

