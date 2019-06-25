Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review: Shakib continues to soar as records tumble in Tigers' win
Shakib Al Hasan impressed with his all-round show once again as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Here's a look at statistical highlights from the match.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
Led by Shakib Al Hasan's all-round brilliance, Bangladesh comfortably beat Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday. Asked to bat first in overcast conditions, Bangladesh scored 262/7 in their 50 overs, with Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim slamming important half-centuries.
In reply, Afghanistan's promising start was undone by Shakib — this time with the ball — as he ran through the opposition's top-order with his intelligent variations of length and pace. He finished with a well-deserved five-wicket haul and Bangladesh lived to fight another day for a semi-final spot.
Here are some statistical highlights from the match:
#Shakib Al Hasan became the second player after Sanath Jayasuriya to score 1,000-plus runs and take 25-plus wickets in ICC Cricket World Cups.
Shakib's all-round show has been the highlight of this World Cup. AP
#Shakib Al Hasan became the first batsman from Bangladesh to score 1,000-plus runs in ICC Cricket World Cups.
#Shakib Al Hasan became the third left-handed batsman with five fifty-plus scores in an edition of ODI World Cup after Graeme Smith in 2007 and Yuvraj Singh in 2011.
#Mushfiqur Rahim became the third Bangladesh player with 11,000-plus international runs after Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.
#Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim's pair became the first pair to add 3,000-plus runs for Bangladesh in ODIs.
#Mushfiqur Rahim has now had five scores between 80 and 90 in ODIs which is the second most for Bangladesh after Tamim Iqbal (7).
#Shakib Al Hasan became the fourth player to score 400-plus runs and take more than five wickets in an edition of ODI World Cup after Scott Styris (2007), Sanath Jaysuriya (2007) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (2011).
#Shakib Al Hasan has now scored fifty-plus runs and taken two-plus wickets in four different ICC Cricket World Cup matches — the joint-most by any player alongside Yuvraj Singh.
#Shakib Al Hasan became the fourth Asian player to score fifty-plus runs and take four-plus wickets in an ODI World Cup match after Yuvraj Singh, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Wahab Riaz.
#Shakib Al Hasan became the second player after Yuvraj Singh to score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in an ODI World Cup match. Yuvraj Singh did it against Ireland in 2011 in Bengaluru.
#Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a five-wicket haul in an ODI World Cup match. His figures of 5/29 is now the joint best bowling figures for Bangladesh in ODIs alongside Abdur Razzak (5/29 v Zimbabwe at Dhaka in 2009).
#Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to score 400-plus runs and take 10-plus wickets in an edition of ODI World Cup.
