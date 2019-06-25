Led by Shakib Al Hasan's all-round brilliance, Bangladesh comfortably beat Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday. Asked to bat first in overcast conditions, Bangladesh scored 262/7 in their 50 overs, with Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim slamming important half-centuries.

In reply, Afghanistan's promising start was undone by Shakib — this time with the ball — as he ran through the opposition's top-order with his intelligent variations of length and pace. He finished with a well-deserved five-wicket haul and Bangladesh lived to fight another day for a semi-final spot.

Here are some statistical highlights from the match:

#Shakib Al Hasan became the second player after Sanath Jayasuriya to score 1,000-plus runs and take 25-plus wickets in ICC Cricket World Cups.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the first batsman from Bangladesh to score 1,000-plus runs in ICC Cricket World Cups.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the third left-handed batsman with five fifty-plus scores in an edition of ODI World Cup after Graeme Smith in 2007 and Yuvraj Singh in 2011.

#Mushfiqur Rahim became the third Bangladesh player with 11,000-plus international runs after Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

#Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim's pair became the first pair to add 3,000-plus runs for Bangladesh in ODIs.

#Mushfiqur Rahim has now had five scores between 80 and 90 in ODIs which is the second most for Bangladesh after Tamim Iqbal (7).

#Shakib Al Hasan became the fourth player to score 400-plus runs and take more than five wickets in an edition of ODI World Cup after Scott Styris (2007), Sanath Jaysuriya (2007) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (2011).

#Shakib Al Hasan has now scored fifty-plus runs and taken two-plus wickets in four different ICC Cricket World Cup matches — the joint-most by any player alongside Yuvraj Singh.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the fourth Asian player to score fifty-plus runs and take four-plus wickets in an ODI World Cup match after Yuvraj Singh, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Wahab Riaz.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the second player after Yuvraj Singh to score a fifty and take a five-wicket haul in an ODI World Cup match. Yuvraj Singh did it against Ireland in 2011 in Bengaluru.

#Shakib Al Hasan became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a five-wicket haul in an ODI World Cup match. His figures of 5/29 is now the joint best bowling figures for Bangladesh in ODIs alongside Abdur Razzak (5/29 v Zimbabwe at Dhaka in 2009).

#Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to score 400-plus runs and take 10-plus wickets in an edition of ODI World Cup.

