ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues

Rohit Sharma will be captaining India in ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Reuters

The schedule for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 has been finally released with the tournament starting on 5 October with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup.

India will start their campaign in Chennai with a match against Australia on 8 October and face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane clash on 15 October in Ahmedabad.

10 teams including India, England, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have already qualified for the main event while two more teams will join them from the ongoing qualifiers.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with each team playing against the other sides once. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Mumbai and Kolkata will be hosting the semi-finals on 15 and 16 November respectively, while the final will take place on 19 November in Ahmedabad.

Matches Date Venue
England vs New Zealand Oct-05 Ahmedabad
Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 Oct-06 Hyderabad
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Oct-07 Dharamsala
South Africa vs Qualifier 2 Oct-07 Delhi
India vs Australia Oct-08 Chennai
New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 Oct-09 Hyderabad
England vs Bangladesh Oct-10 Dharamsala
India vs Afghanistan Oct-11 Delhi
Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 Oct-12 Hyderabad
Australia vs South Africa Oct-13 Lucknow
England vs Afghanistan Oct-14 Delhi
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Oct-14 Chennai
India vs Pakistan Oct-15 Ahmedabad
Australia vs Qualifier 2 Oct-16 Lucknow
South Africa vs Qualifier 1 Oct-17 Dharamsala
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Oct-18 Chennai
India vs Bangladesh Oct-19 Pune
Australia vs Pakistan Oct-20 Bengaluru
England vs South Africa Oct-21 Mumbai
Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 Oct-21 Lucknow
India vs New Zealand Oct-22 Dharamsala
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Oct-23 Chennai
South Africa vs Bangladesh Oct-24 Mumbai
Australia vs Qualifier 1 Oct-25 Delhi
England vs Qualifier 2 Oct-26 Bengaluru
Pakistan vs South Africa Oct-27 Chennai
Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh Oct-28 Kolkata
Australia vs New Zealand Oct-28 Dharamsala
India vs England Oct-29 Lucknow
Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 Oct-30 Pune
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Oct-31 Kolkata
New Zealand vs South Africa Nov-01 Pune
India vs Qualifier 2 Nov-02 Mumbai
Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan Nov-03 Lucknow
England vs Australia Nov-04 Ahmedabad
New Zealand vs Pakistan Nov-04 Bengaluru
India vs South Africa Nov-05 Kolkata
Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 Nov-06 Delhi
Australia vs Afghanistan Nov-07 Mumbai
England vs Qualifier 1 Nov-08 Pune
New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 Nov-09 Bengaluru
South Africa vs Afghanistan Nov-10 Ahmedabad
India vs Qualifier 1 Nov-11 Bengaluru
England vs Pakistan Nov-12 Kolkata
Australia vs Bangladesh Nov-12 Pune
Semifinal 1 Nov-15 Mumbai
Semifinal 2 Nov-16 Kolkata
Final Nov-19 Ahmedabad

