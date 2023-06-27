The schedule for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 has been finally released with the tournament starting on 5 October with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup.

India will start their campaign in Chennai with a match against Australia on 8 October and face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane clash on 15 October in Ahmedabad.

10 teams including India, England, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have already qualified for the main event while two more teams will join them from the ongoing qualifiers.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with each team playing against the other sides once. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Mumbai and Kolkata will be hosting the semi-finals on 15 and 16 November respectively, while the final will take place on 19 November in Ahmedabad.

Matches Date Venue England vs New Zealand Oct-05 Ahmedabad Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 Oct-06 Hyderabad Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Oct-07 Dharamsala South Africa vs Qualifier 2 Oct-07 Delhi India vs Australia Oct-08 Chennai New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 Oct-09 Hyderabad England vs Bangladesh Oct-10 Dharamsala India vs Afghanistan Oct-11 Delhi Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 Oct-12 Hyderabad Australia vs South Africa Oct-13 Lucknow England vs Afghanistan Oct-14 Delhi New Zealand vs Bangladesh Oct-14 Chennai India vs Pakistan Oct-15 Ahmedabad Australia vs Qualifier 2 Oct-16 Lucknow South Africa vs Qualifier 1 Oct-17 Dharamsala New Zealand vs Afghanistan Oct-18 Chennai India vs Bangladesh Oct-19 Pune Australia vs Pakistan Oct-20 Bengaluru England vs South Africa Oct-21 Mumbai Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 Oct-21 Lucknow India vs New Zealand Oct-22 Dharamsala Pakistan vs Afghanistan Oct-23 Chennai South Africa vs Bangladesh Oct-24 Mumbai Australia vs Qualifier 1 Oct-25 Delhi England vs Qualifier 2 Oct-26 Bengaluru Pakistan vs South Africa Oct-27 Chennai Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh Oct-28 Kolkata Australia vs New Zealand Oct-28 Dharamsala India vs England Oct-29 Lucknow Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 Oct-30 Pune Pakistan vs Bangladesh Oct-31 Kolkata New Zealand vs South Africa Nov-01 Pune India vs Qualifier 2 Nov-02 Mumbai Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan Nov-03 Lucknow England vs Australia Nov-04 Ahmedabad New Zealand vs Pakistan Nov-04 Bengaluru India vs South Africa Nov-05 Kolkata Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 Nov-06 Delhi Australia vs Afghanistan Nov-07 Mumbai England vs Qualifier 1 Nov-08 Pune New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 Nov-09 Bengaluru South Africa vs Afghanistan Nov-10 Ahmedabad India vs Qualifier 1 Nov-11 Bengaluru England vs Pakistan Nov-12 Kolkata Australia vs Bangladesh Nov-12 Pune Semifinal 1 Nov-15 Mumbai Semifinal 2 Nov-16 Kolkata Final Nov-19 Ahmedabad

