ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Checkout complete list of ODI World Cup 2023 matches, venues and dates.
The schedule for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 has been finally released with the tournament starting on 5 October with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup.
India will start their campaign in Chennai with a match against Australia on 8 October and face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane clash on 15 October in Ahmedabad.
10 teams including India, England, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have already qualified for the main event while two more teams will join them from the ongoing qualifiers.
The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with each team playing against the other sides once. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Mumbai and Kolkata will be hosting the semi-finals on 15 and 16 November respectively, while the final will take place on 19 November in Ahmedabad.
Here's a look at the full schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:
|Matches
|Date
|Venue
|England vs New Zealand
|Oct-05
|Ahmedabad
|Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
|Oct-06
|Hyderabad
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Oct-07
|Dharamsala
|South Africa vs Qualifier 2
|Oct-07
|Delhi
|India vs Australia
|Oct-08
|Chennai
|New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
|Oct-09
|Hyderabad
|England vs Bangladesh
|Oct-10
|Dharamsala
|India vs Afghanistan
|Oct-11
|Delhi
|Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
|Oct-12
|Hyderabad
|Australia vs South Africa
|Oct-13
|Lucknow
|England vs Afghanistan
|Oct-14
|Delhi
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Oct-14
|Chennai
|India vs Pakistan
|Oct-15
|Ahmedabad
|Australia vs Qualifier 2
|Oct-16
|Lucknow
|South Africa vs Qualifier 1
|Oct-17
|Dharamsala
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Oct-18
|Chennai
|India vs Bangladesh
|Oct-19
|Pune
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Oct-20
|Bengaluru
|England vs South Africa
|Oct-21
|Mumbai
|Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2
|Oct-21
|Lucknow
|India vs New Zealand
|Oct-22
|Dharamsala
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Oct-23
|Chennai
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Oct-24
|Mumbai
|Australia vs Qualifier 1
|Oct-25
|Delhi
|England vs Qualifier 2
|Oct-26
|Bengaluru
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Oct-27
|Chennai
|Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
|Oct-28
|Kolkata
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Oct-28
|Dharamsala
|India vs England
|Oct-29
|Lucknow
|Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
|Oct-30
|Pune
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Oct-31
|Kolkata
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Nov-01
|Pune
|India vs Qualifier 2
|Nov-02
|Mumbai
|Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
|Nov-03
|Lucknow
|England vs Australia
|Nov-04
|Ahmedabad
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Nov-04
|Bengaluru
|India vs South Africa
|Nov-05
|Kolkata
|Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
|Nov-06
|Delhi
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Nov-07
|Mumbai
|England vs Qualifier 1
|Nov-08
|Pune
|New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
|Nov-09
|Bengaluru
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Nov-10
|Ahmedabad
|India vs Qualifier 1
|Nov-11
|Bengaluru
|England vs Pakistan
|Nov-12
|Kolkata
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Nov-12
|Pune
|Semifinal 1
|Nov-15
|Mumbai
|Semifinal 2
|Nov-16
|Kolkata
|Final
|Nov-19
|Ahmedabad
