The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a host of changes to the schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India, with the marquee India vs Pakistan contest to be now held on 14 October in Ahmedabad.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on 15 October at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, but has now been preponed by a day to 14 October, owing to Navratri.

A total of nine matches have been rescheduled by the ICC.

England’s league fixture against Afghanistan, which was supposed to take place on 14 October, will now be played on 15 October.

Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka that was slated to be held on 12 October in Hyderabad will now be held on 10 October.

Australia’s fixture against South Africa was originally scheduled for 13 October, but now has been pushed back by 24 hours, and will be played on 12 October.

New Zealand were to take on Bangladesh in Chennai on 14 October, but now that will be played on 13 October at the same venue.

The ICC have also made three changes towards the end of the league stage in November. Australia vs Bangladesh in Pune and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata were supposed to take place on 12 November, but now both the matches will take place a day prior on 11 November.

India’s league clash against Netherlands, which was to take place on 11 November, will be played 12 November instead, in Bengaluru.

The semi-finals will be played on 15 November and 16 November in Mumbai and Kolkata respectively, with the final taking place in Ahmedabad on 19 November.