BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday said that “some changes” could be made to the schedule for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will take place in India in October-November.

Shah also said that two to three Full Members of the ICC want a change in the World Cup schedule that was announced on 27 June, as per a report in News18 CricketNext. The BCCI secretary however added that only the dates of a few matches will be changed but not the venues.

The announcement was made after a meeting between BCCI and state associations hosting World Cup matches in India on Thursday in New Delhi.

“2-3 ICC full members have made objections to the World Cup fixtures, there could be some changes to the schedule. Everything will clear within a few days,” Jay Shah said on Thursday.

“The dates will be changed as the gaps between the games at a particular venue will be reworked. For example, a 6-day gap will be cut short to four or a 2-day gap would be increased to three. Venues will not be changed in any case.”

“I can’t tell you the exact matches as the concerned teams are working on it. The ICC will also soon announce the changes and the final schedule will be out in the coming days,” Shah said.

The news comes after a report said that security agencies had advised BCCI to change the date for the India vs Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on 15 October as it clashed with the start of Navratri.

Shah however pointed out that the change in the schedule is being done because of the objections of the Member nations.

Bumrah is fit

The BCCI secretary has also confirmed that pacer Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit and could be picked in Team India for the Ireland series. Bumrah is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where he has been rehabilitating since his back surgery in March.