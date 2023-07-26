While fans are eagerly waiting for the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a report has emerged that the 15 October match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmebdad could be rescheduled.

No final decision has been made to reschedule the high-octane India vs Pakistan match but because the date of the clash falls on the first day of Navratri, security agencies have advised the BCCI to makes changes to the schedule, a report in The Indian Express said.

Navratri is celebrated widely in Gujarat with scores of people taking part in garba nights.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a senior BCCI official told The Indian Express.

In case the match is not rescheduled, fans could face a lot of logistical problems in Ahmedabad around the India vs Pakistan clash. It has already been reported that all the hotels, homestays and lodges are booked in advance for the 15 October match. According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, people have also started booking health and stay packages in hospitals to watch the game.

Apart from India vs Pakistan game, Ahmedabad will also be hosting other big matches like the World Cup opener between England and New Zealand, the England-Australia game and the final.

BCCI general secretary Jay Shah has meanwhile asked the associations hosting World Cup games to attend a meeting in New Delhi on 27 July. The report said that BCCI could finalise a new date for the India-Pakistan match in the meet.

“I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations,” Shah’s letter said.