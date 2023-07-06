Netherlands take on Scotland in a ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Sixes match on Thursday which is a virtual decider for the one spot left for the World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka have already booked a spot for the World Cup 2023 which will take place in India in October-November.

In total, two spots for World Cup 2023 are available at the Qualifiers.

While Scotland have six points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.296 with one match left in Super Sixes, the Netherlands also have one match left and boast four points and an NRR of -0.042.

How Scotland and Netherlands can reach World Cup 2023

The equation is simple for Scotland. Ahead on points, Scotland just need a win to progress, but for the Netherlands, a victory would not be enough, it has to be a big-margin win to take their NRR over Scotland’s.

For example, if the Netherlands score 250 then Scotland would qualify if they lose by up to 31 runs. A win by 32 runs or more would allow the Netherlands to lift their NRR above Scotland’s.

In case Scotland bat first and score 250, they would continue to stay ahead in NRR if the Netherlands finish the chase in 44.1 overs. If the Netherlands manage to chase down the target in less than 44.1 overs then they will take the second qualification spot by th virtue of having a better NRR.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are already out of contention after suffering consecutive defeats to Sri Lanka and Scotland.

West Indies are also not going to World Cup for the first time. The two-time World Champions entered Super Sixes with zero points from the group stage and crashed out after losing to Scotland.

