The West Indies cricket team experienced a new low on Saturday with an seven-wicket hammering at the hands of Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six match in Harare.

Matthew Cross (74 not out) and Brandon McMullen (69) led the way for Scotland as they chased the 182-run target set by West Indies down with plenty of wickets and 39 deliveries to spare. McMullen had earlier starred with the ball, grabbing 3/32 as the Shai Hope-led side were bundled out for a sub-par 181 at the Harare Sports Club after being invited to bat by Scotland.

After Scotland lost opener Christopher McBride for a golden duck, McMullen and Cross steadied the chase with a 125-run second-wicket partnership, putting them on the path to victory. Cross remained unbeaten in the end, guiding the team home in the company of skipper Richie Berrington.

It was Scotland’s maiden victory over West Indies in One-Day Internationals.

The defeat meant West Indies missed out on the ICC ODI World Cup — a tournament that they have won twice — for the first time in its 48-year history.

West Indies entered the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier without a point to their name, having lost to Zimbabwe and Netherlands — the two teams that progressed to the next stage from their group. Not only were Windies left needing a victory in each of their three outings, they also needed other results to go their way for them to secure a top-two finish at the end of the Super Sixes.

West Indies had won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979 under Clive Lloyd’s captaincy and finished runners-up in 1983 against India. It would then reach the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup, where they would suffer a narrow loss against Australia in Mohali.

West Indies had also failed to reach the Super 12 stage of last year’s T20 World Cup — a tournament that they’ve also won twice, under current limited-overs coach Daren Sammy’s leadership. Incidentally, Scotland was also responsible for their early elimination last year, defeating them by 42 runs in Hobart during the group stage before Ireland knocked them out with a nine-wicket thrashing.

