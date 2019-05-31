World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: Stokes' catch, Jofra's six-year-old tweet, Sachin's debut, Kohli's wax statue and much more
Ben Stokes' catch at the boundary took Twitter by storm on Thursday, but there was plenty of buzz otherwise on social media as well. Check out this social pavilion to ace the social media game.
#CWC19 was off to a flier. Quite literally.
With the hosts taking on the Proteas, the match had blockbuster written all over it right from the start of the match. Skipper Eoin Morgan marked the occasion by playing his 200th ODI for England.
Tahir’s dismissal of Bairstow set #CWC19 up and running.
England steadied their ship in the middle overs as all the batters who came after Bairstow notched up half centuries. The hosts set a target of 312 for South Africa who never really look who never looked too happy about it. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals until they eventually folded up for a meagre 207.
However, the moment of the match came in the 35th over when Ben Stokes, who starred with the bat earlier decided to pluck one out of thin air much to the amusement of everyone. Social media went bonkers for this superhuman effort.
Also, ICC, your media team needs to up their game. First, you come up with this.
Then, you ask us to do this.
Make up your mind, ICC!
Ben Stokes might have won the man of the match but Jofra Archer was in some form too.
He ended up with figures of 3 for 27 in his 7 overs.
Okay Jofra, we hear you. We’ll be careful from next time.
England might have had a good start to their campaign but there were also a few people who made their debuts elsewhere.
Here's Viru taking a trip down the memory lane.
Indian captain Virat Kolhi’s wax statue was unveiled at Lord’s to mark the launch of the Cricket World Cup. The statue is dressed in the official Team India kit as well as shoes & gloves donated by Virat Kohli himself. It will be on display at Madame Tussauds until 15th July 2019.
His statue, after all, was not too bad compared to others previously.
Madame Tussauds have released a new waxwork of Virat Kohli for the Cricket World Cup. It's not the worst likeness we've ever seen. In fact, it’s high art compared to the replicas of Michael Owen and Gary Lineker that were once exhibited at the Louis Tussauds House of Wax in Great Yarmouth. #CWC19 #cricket #ViratKohli #Kohli #India #Lords #sport #MadameTussauds
A post shared by Guardian Sport (@guardian_sport) on
It is West Indies vs Pakistan today in #CWC19 at Trentbridge. By their own admission, the West Indies are not going to take it easy. Shai Hope recently backed them to be the first team to score 500 runs in an ODI innings. Pakistan, with their mightily talented batting line up won’t be pushovers as well. Let’s look forward to another cracker of a match. We leave you with this.
Updated Date:
May 31, 2019 14:12:12 IST
