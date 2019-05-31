First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: Stokes' catch, Jofra's six-year-old tweet, Sachin's debut, Kohli's wax statue and much more

Ben Stokes' catch at the boundary took Twitter by storm on Thursday, but there was plenty of buzz otherwise on social media as well. Check out this social pavilion to ace the social media game.

Sumukh Padukote, May 31, 2019 12:00:12 IST

#CWC19 was off to a flier. Quite literally.

 


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) on

  With the hosts taking on the Proteas, the match had blockbuster written all over it right from the start of the match. Skipper Eoin Morgan marked the occasion by playing his 200th ODI for England.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) on


Tahir’s dismissal of Bairstow set #CWC19 up and running.

England steadied their ship in the middle overs as all the batters who came after Bairstow notched up half centuries. The hosts set a target of 312 for South Africa who never really look who never looked too happy about it. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals until they eventually folded up for a meagre 207.

However, the moment of the match came in the 35th over when Ben Stokes, who starred with the bat earlier decided to pluck one out of thin air much to the amusement of everyone. Social media went bonkers for this superhuman effort.

Also, ICC, your media team needs to up their game. First, you come up with this.

Then, you ask us to do this.

Make up your mind, ICC!

Ben Stokes might have won the man of the match but Jofra Archer was in some form too.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That feeling when you take our first #cwc19 wickets @jofraarcher!! 🙌 #expressyourself #englandcricket #weareengland A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) on

He ended up with figures of 3 for 27 in his 7 overs.

Okay Jofra, we hear you. We’ll be careful from next time.

 

 

England might have had a good start to their campaign but there were also a few people who made their debuts elsewhere.

Here's Viru taking a trip down the memory lane.

Indian captain Virat Kolhi’s wax statue was unveiled at Lord’s to mark the launch of the Cricket World Cup. The statue is dressed in the official Team India kit as well as shoes & gloves donated by Virat Kohli himself. It will be on display at Madame Tussauds until 15th July 2019.

His statue, after all, was not too bad compared to others previously.

Madame Tussauds have released a new waxwork of Virat Kohli for the Cricket World Cup. It's not the worst likeness we've ever seen. In fact, it’s high art compared to the replicas of Michael Owen and Gary Lineker that were once exhibited at the Louis Tussauds House of Wax in Great Yarmouth. #CWC19 #cricket #ViratKohli #Kohli #India #Lords #sport #MadameTussauds

A post shared by Guardian Sport (@guardian_sport) on

It is West Indies vs Pakistan today in #CWC19 at Trentbridge. By their own admission, the West Indies are not going to take it easy. Shai Hope recently backed them to be the first team to score 500 runs in an ODI innings. Pakistan, with their mightily talented batting line up won’t be pushovers as well. Let’s look forward to another cracker of a match. We leave you with this.

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 14:12:12 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket World Cup, cwc19, England Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, Social Buzz, Social Media, Virat Kohli, World Cup

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all