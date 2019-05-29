First Cricket
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
The Oval, London
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: From MS Dhoni setting field while batting to Virat Kohli using cuss words, last day of warm-up games had it all

Here are the best tweets in build up to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and from the last day of warm-up games

FirstCricket Staff, May 29, 2019 12:58:34 IST

We are just hours away from the start of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The last set of warm-up games, India-Bangladesh and New Zealand-West Indies matches, took place on 28 May, Tuesday. The action-packed last day of warm-up matches created a lot of buzz on the social media, so has the anticipation and excitement of a World Cup.

We take a look at the incidents from the warm-up games and other World Cup related conversations that made it big on social media on the day.

With the World Cup set to get underway on 30 May, UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office decided to tell us why cricket "brings people and countries together."

Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj dropped his latest episode of Patriot Act which talks about corruption in cricket.

And rightly so, the episode also had Lalit Modi. Because, why not?

However, the biggest highlight of the day had to be Chahal TV making a comeback.

Until...a certain MS Dhoni came on to bat and in the 39th over against Bangladesh something unusual happened. Dhoni and KL Rahul were in their zone and Mashrafe Mortaza's men were finding it difficult to contain them. At which, Dhoni took matter into his own hands. And decided to set field for himself.

Some even asked for change in rules when MSD is on crease.

MS Dhoni eventually got to his hundred a few overs later and guess who seemed the happiest. We bet you can't decipher what the skipper is trying to say.

PS: No subtitles available for the below video.

Also, Rahul scored a century thereby making a strong claim for the number 4 spot. He later took to Twitter to thank everyone for their congratulatory messages.

Some of the legends were mighty impressed too.

In Bristol, the Windies wreaked havoc in their match against New Zealand. Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Andre Russell made merry as they posted a mammoth 421.

West Indies might just be in line for a few upsets and make it to the semi-finals.

Andre Russell's blistering 50 reminded some of the IPL.

Join us tomorrow in the social pavilion as we bring you everything about #CWC19 as the tournament gets underway.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 12:58:34 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 Social Buzz, World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion

