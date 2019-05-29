We are just hours away from the start of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The last set of warm-up games, India-Bangladesh and New Zealand-West Indies matches, took place on 28 May, Tuesday. The action-packed last day of warm-up matches created a lot of buzz on the social media, so has the anticipation and excitement of a World Cup.

We take a look at the incidents from the warm-up games and other World Cup related conversations that made it big on social media on the day.

With the World Cup set to get underway on 30 May, UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office decided to tell us why cricket "brings people and countries together."

🏏2.5 billion fans worldwide

🏏Tickets sold in over 140 countries

🏏1.5 billion people tuning in to watch Cricket brings people and countries together This week the UK hosts #CWC19 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uQnJTu2mo9 — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) May 27, 2019

Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj dropped his latest episode of Patriot Act which talks about corruption in cricket.

Before the Cricket World Cup #CWC19 starts next week, we have to talk about corruption in the sport. https://t.co/QWLsVqoYEk — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) May 26, 2019

And rightly so, the episode also had Lalit Modi. Because, why not?

If you want to talk about cricket in India, you have to talk @LalitKModi. https://t.co/08TpLLKOZR pic.twitter.com/kti7jSwJKz — Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (@patriotact) May 26, 2019

However, the biggest highlight of the day had to be Chahal TV making a comeback.

Until...a certain MS Dhoni came on to bat and in the 39th over against Bangladesh something unusual happened. Dhoni and KL Rahul were in their zone and Mashrafe Mortaza's men were finding it difficult to contain them. At which, Dhoni took matter into his own hands. And decided to set field for himself.

Best thing in ICC World Cup till now! 💙 M.S.Dhoni batting in 39th over, asks the Bangladeshi Bowler to stop bowling and tells him to move his fielder wandering near mid wicket to square leg, and Bangladesh Team says okay and moves that fielder! 😂😂😂 Mahi mentoring EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/dZ5PbGxcwv — DJ Prithvi (@djprithviindia) May 28, 2019

Some even asked for change in rules when MSD is on crease.

Time to bring new rule @ICC. In India, We have common player in gully cricket who plays for both teams. You'll not find better player than #MSDhoni to start with #CricketWorldCup2019 #MSDforeverhttps://t.co/JqjCTL1zVq pic.twitter.com/Y871mVq8HP — Nishad Joshi (@nishadvjoshi) May 29, 2019

MS Dhoni eventually got to his hundred a few overs later and guess who seemed the happiest. We bet you can't decipher what the skipper is trying to say.

PS: No subtitles available for the below video.

Classic Dhoni and classic Virat 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jplLRvAVPy — Papa CJ (@PapaCJ) May 28, 2019

Also, Rahul scored a century thereby making a strong claim for the number 4 spot. He later took to Twitter to thank everyone for their congratulatory messages.

Fun Feature: Post a confident warm-up game ton, @klrahul11 took to Twitter to reply to a few congratulatory Tweets - some treat for the Twitterati courtesy KL - by @RajalArora Full Video 👉👉👉 https://t.co/ujafXixpZ0 pic.twitter.com/Aty2eM0Pl3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2019

Some of the legends were mighty impressed too.

Is there still any argument about whether K L Rahul will get the start at No 4????? #ICCCWC2019 — ian bishop (@irbishi) May 28, 2019

Dream warm up game for India...found their no 4 and spinners got some of their confidence back. #ICCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 28, 2019

Rahul will definitely be number four. The hole in India's batting has been filled. #IndvsBan #CWC19 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 28, 2019

In Bristol, the Windies wreaked havoc in their match against New Zealand. Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Andre Russell made merry as they posted a mammoth 421.

🌴 v 🇳🇿 WI WIN! 🙌 Keep the momentum going boys! WI 421 all out (47.2 ov) Hope - 101 (86) Russell - 54 (25) Lewis - 50 (54) NZ 330 all out (47.2 ovs) Carlos 3/75 (9.0 ovs) Allen 2/47 (6.2 ovs) pic.twitter.com/iLc2BYCZxC — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 28, 2019

West Indies might just be in line for a few upsets and make it to the semi-finals.

@henrygayle , #shaihope at top @SHetmyer, #darrenbravo at middle with @Russell12A as a finisher this #WI team going to threat top teams. If their bowlers can do the decent the job they can go semi✌️ https://t.co/HKEvbY0UpU — Dinesh Venkatachalam (@dinucricketer) May 28, 2019

#shaihope is SOME PLAYER!!! May very well be the BREAKTHROUGH STAR in #WorldCup2019 #WIvsNZ — Tridip chetry (@chetry_tridip) May 28, 2019

Andre Russell's blistering 50 reminded some of the IPL.

KKR would have been 9th on the points table if Andre Russell wasn't playing for them. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 28, 2019

