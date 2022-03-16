Women's World Cup 2022: India's disconcerting inconsistency sticks out amid England's masterclass

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's special 184-run partnership, as they both slammed centuries, helped India script a massive 155-run win over West Indies. It was special because it was India's best partnership at the Women's Cricket World Cup. It was special because you don't have two cricketers making a century in a same ODI quite often. In fact, outstanding acts have been scripting India's victories at the 2022 World Cup so far.

Against Pakistan in the opening match, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana stitched the highest partnership for the seventh wicket in women's ODIs, of 122 runs, to help India recover from a dangerous position of 114/6. They eventually won the match by 107 runs. But consistency cannot be earned just on the back of extraordinary, after all the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The New Zealand game which was devoid of any extraordinary act saw India succumb to a 62-run loss.

Individuals can inspire special wins and occasional triumphs but team effort forms the bedrock of a consistent team. And it is no different for India who are paying the price for their inconsistency with an indifferent campaign that includes a four-wicket loss to England, coming on Wednesday.

The defending champions had their tournament hopes hanging by a thread after three consecutive defeats. A buoyed Indian side, after a big win over West Indies, looked primed to show England the exit gate but their disconcerting inconsistency with the bat came in the way.

The refreshing change in India's batting approach against West Indies, when they scored 300-plus runs for the first time in a World Cup game, was their eagerness to go for runs. But intent needs to be backed with application otherwise it results in capitulation. The same happened against England.

Yastika Bhatia and Mandhana started brightly but novice errors and poor shot selection saw India lose their first seven wickets for just 68 runs. Yastika got out with an inswinging ball from Anya Shrubsole piercing through the bat-pad gap that opened up due to lack of feet movement. Sophia Dunkley's excellent low catch at the cover-point had Mithali Raj going back to the hut. The captain is yet to play an innings of note at the ongoing World Cup.

Deepti Sharma, under the pressure from nine straight dot balls, attempted a suicidal single only to compound India's problem. To make matters worse, young Charlie Dean soon struck twice in her first over to dismiss Harmanpreet and Rana, who both got out outside-edging fuller deliveries that did not spin.

Mandhana and Vastrakar soon followed their partners and from then on, it was another back-against-the-wall situation for the Indians. Richa Ghosh and Jhulan Goswami put up 37 runs together before a mix-up followed by a Natalie Sciver fielding masterpiece broke that stand and ended India's hopes of a fighting total.

On a fresh batting-friendly pitch at Tauranga, a total of 134, India's lowest World Cup score since 2009, was a massive disappointment. Yes, England also lost six wickets in their chase but the fall of wickets had more to do with some exceptional powerplay bowling and England's eagerness to improve their Net Run Rate. For India, the batting failure was largely due to the batters' lack of application. Mix up in running, poor judgment while taking singles, edging fuller deliveries to the keeper, the batting display was littered with mistakes.

England masterclass

Skipper Heather Knight led her team from the front with a match-winning knock of 53 not out. Much like the batting, her captaincy was also spot on and it was excellently complemented by the efforts of her teammates who were under the pump after three straight defeats.

England had three close defeats before the India match and needed to lift their overall game, more so in the bowling and fielding departments. Against South Africa, in their previous game, England were guilty of bowling a bit too short. While defending, an uncharacteristic catch drop from Tammy Beaumont allowed Laura Wolvaardt to guide South Africa to a victory.

But on Wednesday, England knew what they had to do and the manual was followed to perfection. They bowled full from the start, forcing the batters into playing shots and taking risks. It resulted in wickets for both pacers and spinners. Their fielding also went up a notch as Indians were made to work for every run. Wicket-keeper Amy Jones who missed a simple stumping against South Africa was also brilliant behind the stumps. And England now have a platform to hope for redemption.

Positives for India

The fact that England lost six wickets in what should have been a lot more comfortable chase is a testimony to how good India's bowling has been at this World Cup. Meghna Singh continues to get better with every outing and took three English wickets, besides bowling 20 dot balls in her opening spell of four overs. The early breakthroughs in the powerplay set up the tense finish.

Vastrakar was also good in her five overs and that should allay the fears that India doesn't have depth in the pace department. India's fielding effort was also praiseworthy in the match. Sneh Rana's diving catch to her right in the slips to remove opener Danielle Wyatt or Harmanpreet's stunner while backtracking to send Amy Jones back, highlighted the kind of effort the Women In Blue put in in the field.

BEST CATCHING SIDE IN THE #CWC22 FOR A REASON 👊 Harmanpreet in action. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/1f9qr6Eg5e — Krithika (@krithika0808) March 16, 2022

There's not much India can do now, their batting was error-prone against a more determined England side. The best way forward for India will be to win their remaining three games but they face Australia next and just two more wins may not be enough to qualify for the semi-finals if their NRR is not strong enough. India need to control the controllables to have a chance and that means lifting their standards before it's too late.

