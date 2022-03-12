Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Under-pressure India batters step up to script uplifting win against West Indies

West Indies had never won an international game in New Zealand before the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 began. They had never beaten England and India in this tournament earlier. But with their odd-defying exploits in the first two matches, the team from Caribbean islands put an end to two of those three infamous streaks.

On Saturday, Stafanie Taylor and Co arrived at the Seddon Park with an aim to register their first World Cup win against India. And there can be no complaints if some gave them the edge given their recent success against world champions England.

India, on the other hand, had suffered a 62-run loss to New Zealand less than 48 hours ago with their timid batting playing the spoilsport. Even against Pakistan, in their first match, the Indian top and middle order had failed to find any rhythm. And that had forced Mithali Raj and the management into making a tactical blunder against New Zealand as they opted for three left-handers at the top. If anything, the move strangled India's top-order batting against the White Ferns.

Head coach Romesh Powar blamed the blunder on the squad's limitations and urged the senior players to take more responsibility.

Serious questions were raised against India's batting which the Women In Blue were banking on heading into the World Cup. Batting was their strength. But it had become their shortcoming.

Heavyweights respond

India needed a response from their batting heavyweights, and they did so as the team's character shone through at Hamilton which had helped them reach the finals of the last two World Cups.

Yastika Bhatia, who looked a bit out of sort opening against New Zealand, gave India the early momentum as she struck three fours in the fifth over, her seventh overall by then, to get her team off to a flier. India's decision to bat first on a good pitch certainly helped their cause. Yastika got out on 31 off 21 balls in the seventh over but by then her job was done.

India had the foundation to build upon and Smriti Mandhana who once again had to grind her way through in the early stages got the necessary respite, getting set for the long haul.

Mithali batted at No 3 this time. Her innings was limited to an 11-ball stay and Deepti Sharma also fell early, but the approach this time was different. Though India stuttered for a brief period with the quick fall of wickets, they were quick to recover and what followed was a Mandhana-Harmanpreet Kaur epic that blew West Indies apart.

Together the duo put up 184 runs, India's biggest partnership in the Women's World Cup. Mandhana scored 123 off 119, her fifth ODI century. Harmanpreet slammed 109 off 107, becoming the only Indian to score three centuries in the Women's World Cup. India finished on 317/8 — their first 300-plus score in the Women's World Cup. West Indies needed the highest successful chase to win, and they couldn't.

India rewarded for change in approach

India played a staggering 162 dot balls against New Zealand, 85 of which came in the first 20 overs. The lack of intent left a little too much to be done in the late overs, and despite Harmanpreet's 71 off 63, India finished well short of the target. On Saturday, they were rewarded with a 300-plus score for their positive attitude. They did play 133 dot balls against West Indies, but the boundary count went up significantly. 38 as compared to 18. There were more attacking shots. More risk was taken. More runs were earned.

More singles and doubles were also taken and that resulted in silly misfields and both Mandhana and Harmanpreet getting reprieves as fielders failed to hold onto their catches. It also didn't allow West Indies to build pressure despite the variety they possess in their bowling attack. Indian batters were always on the move and reaped big rewards for their efforts.

West Indies hit back in style with openers Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews scoring 100 runs in 12 overs. Even Jhulan Goswami was carted for five fours in one of her overs in the powerplay. The early onslaught forced India into introducing spin as early as in the sixth over but it was off-spinner Sneh Rana who broke the opening partnership in her first over, the 13th of the innings.

Rana conceded just 11 from her first spell of five overs, putting the pressure on West Indies batters and instigating a collapse as they were reduced to 123/4 in 21 overs by the time Mithali gave the bowler a break. The scoreboard pressure had its impact and West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals before folding for 162, but not before Goswami dismissed Anisa Mohammed to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament.

The victory helped India leapfrog their opponents and take the top spot in the points table. They now boast a stupendous Net Run Rate of +1.333, but most importantly it has given the much-needed winds to their sails. The quick turnaround in a difficult situation would have surely boosted their belief.

The race for the semi-finals surely looks like it will go down the wire, and India will need this confidence in their upcoming battles.

