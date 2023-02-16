Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest standings for Group A and B

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Live standings for Group A and Group B; wins, losses, net run rates and points accumulated by teams.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest standings for Group A and B

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live points table. Image: Twitter/@T20WorldCup

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is being played in South Africa with 10 teams taking part in the mega event. The tournament started on 10 February and the final will take place on 26 February.

The 10 teams have been divided into two groups — A and B. Group A includes Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B consists of India, Pakistan, Ireland, England and the West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2023: All you need to know

Each team will play the others teams in its respective group once and the top two teams from the groups will qualify for the final.

Australia are the defending champions, having won the tournament in 2020. Overall, they won the trophy on a record five occasions — 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020. Other winners include England (2009) and West Indies (2016).

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 points table:

Group A

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR
Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.834
Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.43
South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.55
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.72
New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.05

Group B

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR
England 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.497
India 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.590
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.542
West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.542
Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.922

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 16, 2023 01:38:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2023: England, South Africa ignore WPL auction distractions and gain key wins
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: England, South Africa ignore WPL auction distractions and gain key wins

England took command of Group Two, beating Ireland by four wickets, while South Africa played themselves back into contention in Group One with a 65-run win over New Zealand.

T20 World Cup 2023: Harshitha Samarawickrama half-century leads Sri Lanka to second victory
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: Harshitha Samarawickrama half-century leads Sri Lanka to second victory

Harshitha Samarawickrama scored a fifty as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup match.

T20 World Cup 2023: Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham set up second win for Australia
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham set up second win for Australia

Australia won by eight wickets, with captain Meg Lanning also making 48 not out.