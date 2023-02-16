The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is being played in South Africa with 10 teams taking part in the mega event. The tournament started on 10 February and the final will take place on 26 February.

The 10 teams have been divided into two groups — A and B. Group A includes Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B consists of India, Pakistan, Ireland, England and the West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2023: All you need to know

Each team will play the others teams in its respective group once and the top two teams from the groups will qualify for the final.

Australia are the defending champions, having won the tournament in 2020. Overall, they won the trophy on a record five occasions — 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020. Other winners include England (2009) and West Indies (2016).

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 points table:

Group A

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.834 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.43 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.55 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.72 New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.05

Group B

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR England 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.497 India 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.590 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.542 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.542 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.922

