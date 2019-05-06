First Cricket
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Women's T20 Challenge 2019: Young Indian players ready to rub shoulders with sport's biggest stars in three-team event

Three teams – Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity – will play each other in the round robin format in Women's T20 Challenge. Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas take on Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in the opening game.

Press Trust of India, May 06, 2019 08:32:43 IST

Jaipur: Australia's top internationals might be missing due to inter-board politics but the second edition of the Women's T20 Challenge starting on Monday will provide an ideal opportunity to the younger Indian players to raise their level in company of the game's biggest stars.

Three teams – Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity – will play each other in the round-robin format. Harmanpreet Kaur's Supernovas take on Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers in the opening game.

Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy – three of the most sought-after players in women's game – had to unfortunately miss out with the BCCI alleging Cricket Australia of trying to use the three stars as "bait" to cancel a scheduled ODI series of the men's team in India.

Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and Smirti Mandhana respectively captained the one-off T20 exhibition match during IPL last year: Twitter @IPL

Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and Smirti Mandhana will lead Supernovas and Trailblazers respectively: Twitter @IPL

However, Danielle Wyatt and Stephanie Taylor are the big overseas names, who are expected to entertain the crowd with their skills.

But the biggest takeaway from the four games could be the opportunity for the 27 Indian players in the three teams.

Jammu and Kashmir will also have its representation through Jasia Akhtar, the best woman player to have emerged from the valley and is expected to play her part for Mandhana's Trailblazers team.

Hailing from Kashmir's Shopian district, Jasia currently represents Punjab in national tournaments and has already played for India Red in the Challenger Trophy.

With the BCCI slotting the match on non-IPL days and also being televised on prime time, the tournament is the kind of boost that women's game needs in India.

India's veteran ODI skipper Mithali Raj, who will be leading the Velocity side, feels the tournament is a "step in right direction".

"We need to understand that to start something different, we had to start small. Last year we had just one game and this year they have added one more team and it's a one-leg tournament. Maybe by next year or so, we might have a full-fledged league," Mithali said.

It's still time when stakeholders are testing waters, admitted Mithali.

"Currently, it is like testing waters as we need to see how people reciprocate and how the teams do. So it's also important for us to perform well so that we can grab eyeballs and attract more people to watch our matches," she opined.

"So that will probably encourage the BCCI or the franchises to come forward to start a proper league."

The Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Natalie Sciver (England), Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand).
Coach: WV Raman

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Jasia Akhtar, Jhulan Goswami, R Kalpana (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Shakera Selman (West Indies).

Coach: Biju George

Velocity: Mithali Raj (capt), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy Overseas bench:Danielle Wyatt (England), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh).

Coach: Mamatha Maben.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 08:32:43 IST

