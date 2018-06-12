First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SCO | One-off ODI Jun 10, 2018
SCO Vs ENG
Scotland beat England by 6 runs
AFG and BAN in India | 3rd T20I Jun 07, 2018
AFG Vs BAN
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
NZ in IRE Jun 13, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
SAW in ENG Jun 15, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Why Sanju Samson might have failed the Yo-Yo test that cost him a place in India 'A' side

Sanju Samson lost his place in the India A side that is set to tour England in June after recently failing the Yo-Yo test. So what are the possible reasons for the the youngster failing to maintain the desired fitness levels?

FirstCricket Staff, June 12, 2018

Sanju Samson recently lost his place in the India A side, that is touring England this month, after failing the Yo-Yo test — an examination of a sportsperson's fitness level. Just 23 years of age, Samson is among the promising cricketers in India, and his failure to pass the fitness test comes as a shock for the Indian cricketing fraternity.

So what could be the possible reasons for the youngster failing to maintain the desired fitness levels?

File image of Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson. Image Courtesy: SportsPicz

File image of Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson. Image Courtesy: SportsPicz

Lack of fitness trainer during IPL?

According to a report in CricketNextRajasthan Royals, Samson's franchise during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League season, didn't have a fitness trainer on board. The responsibility of keeping players in shape was with chief physio John Gloster and football physio Noel Augustine. The latter who was appointed from Indian Super League outfit ATK, only joined the Royals' camp after the Kolkata club's ouster from the Indian Super Cup.

So during Rajasthan Royals' preparatory phase for the 2018 IPL, Gloster was the only person overlooking players' fitness. This lack of support might have had an adverse effect on Samson's fitness level and led to him failing the Yo-Yo test.

A football physio with no cricket experience?

Augustine came from a football background but had little experience in dealing with cricketers. Unlike football, cricket is not a contact sport. The planning, assessment, diet and well-being of a player’s fitness in cricket is very different from that of footballers. Before ATK, Augustine was associated with Penang Football Association where he had no exposure to cricketers.

The absence of proper fitness guide might have led to the fall in fitness levels for Samson.

Fatigue?

Samson has had a busy cricket season and even for a 23-year-old, it's bound to take a toll on the body. Dav Whatmore who coaches Kerala state side — Samson's team in Ranji Trophy — felt fatigue could have been the reason for the 23-year-old failing the test. "Sometimes fatigue does creep in as you don’t get enough time for recovery. He played for India ‘A’, came back and played Ranji Trophy for us and then the IPL. It isn’t easy,” Whatmore told CricketNext.

"A little leeway can be given to someone who has had a long season of the IPL. He has been playing non-stop cricket and as you would know, losing weight can be an issue in-season as compared to the off-season," he suggested.

The youngster who is still finding his feet in international cricket may need some time to get used to the rigours a professional cricketer has to go through. Whatmore's comments provide a different perspective to the situation. The Kerala coach, however, quashed the suggestion that indiscipline was a factor getting Samson into trouble yet again.

 

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018

Tags : #ATK #BCCI #Cricket #India #India 'A' #IPL IPL 2018 #ISL #John Gloster #Kerala Dav Whatmore #Rahul Dravid #Sanju Samson #SportsTracker

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5292 123
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all