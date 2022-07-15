'Why is this even a debate?': Rohit Sharma defends Virat Kohli once again after flop at Lord's

London: India skipper Rohit Sharma appeared to be exhausted with answering repeated questions surrounding Virat Kohli and his lack of runs after the second ODI against England on Thursday. Sharma said a batter of his calibre doesn’t need any assurance and the phase is part of any cricketer’s career.

Kohli returned to the playing XI for the second ODI at Lord's having missed the first with a niggle. The time out didn't help his slump as he scored 16 runs from 25 balls before falling to David Willey. Once again, Kohli started strong with a gorgeous straight drive off Reece Topley to open his account. He added two more boundaries, again to Topley, to quickly tick along.

But his stay in the middle was disrupted by Willey who found an edge off Kohli's bat which carried comfortably for wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

“Virat Kohli doesn’t need reassurance from him as he is too good a player,” said Rohit after the second ODI on Thursday.

“Why is there even a debate or discussion on Virat Kohli’s form. Like I said in the last press conference. When someone is scoring consistently for so long, we can’t overlook his contribution if he is not scoring in one or two series or in one or two years. We know the importance of Virat Kohli.”

“Form upar neeche hota hai, player (Virat Kohli) ka quality kabhi kharab nahi hota hai. (There will always be ups and downs in the cricketer’s form but players’ quality will never fade away.) We should always keep this in mind that there is a quality in certain players and we as a team back that quality. Every cricketer goes through this rough phase, it is a part and parcel our lives,” he added.

In numbers: Virat Kohli played more than Grade A+, Grade A contracted teammates since his last century

"A player like him, who has played for so many years, scored so many runs and has won so many matches, for him, he only needs one or two good innings. That is my thinking and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," Rohit stated.

Kohli has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without a century. His last ton came against Bangladesh in November 2019 at the Eden Gardens. In the five innings in England this month, Kohli's returns have been 11, 20, 1, 11 and 16 across formats.

England skipper Jos Buttler, too, extended his support for Kohli after the ODI in London. “I am incredibly surprised by the criticism he is getting,” said Buttler.

“It is quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he too can have a couple of low scores. He is one of the best players if not the best player in ODI cricket. He has been a fantastic player for so many years. As a captain you will always back the class of Virat Kohli,” said Buttler.

