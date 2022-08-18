'What should he do then?': Journalist asks Shahid Afridi after he criticises Babar Azam

Netherlands gave Pakistan a real scare in the first ODI as the Babar Azam-led side won narrowly by 16 runs. The chief architects of the win were Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam, with the bat, and bowler Naseem Shah.

While captain Babar hit 74 off 85 deliveries, Fakhar scored a century and a 168-run partnership between both the batters saw Pakistan end with 314/6 in the match. Netherlands scored 298/8 in reply.

Speaking about the performance, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has said that he was disappointed with the way Babar got out and that he expected him to score a ton. Babar had to walk back to the pavilion when he miscued an attempted lofted stroke only to be caught by Tom Cooper at mid-off.

“Ball keeps swinging there. Babar and Fakhar played outstanding innings. But I rate Babar highly, so I think it was a good opportunity for him to score a hundred. There was no need to play a shot like that. Fakhar was playing with him. I liked his innings too,” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

After this response, a reporter asked Afridi how should Babar react since people criticise him for being selfish if he plays slow.

“I think even Babar would be upset with this - ‘if I play slow, people would say "he is playing a selfish innings." If I play fast, people would say “he could have scored a hundred”.’ What should he do then?" reporter asked Afridi.

The former Pakistan captain advised Babar not to take cognisance of any external noise and to focus on his own game.

“I don't think Babar needs to take pressure over these things. He doesn't need to bother himself with what other people are saying. His performance speaks for himself. And he is playing brilliantly. I just said that when Fakhar is playing like that, you don't need to take chances. I only wanted him to score a hundred,” said Afridi.

Pakistan will take on Netherlands in the second ODI on 18 August and it will be a chance for them to improve on their shortcomings from the first match. They would need their middle order and their bowling attack to be far better in this match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.