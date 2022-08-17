Highlights, Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI, PAK vs NED in Rotterdam, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win by 16 runs

Preview: Pakistan are overwhelming favourites to down Netherlands in the three match ODI series that gets underway on 16 August (Tuesday). It works as a precursor for Pakistan before the Asia Cup - albeit the two are being played in different formats. The Asia Cup, scheduled for 28 August, is a T20I event.

For Netherlands, it is an opportunity to present a better picture of themselves and their growth since losing to England in June.

Pakistan have been growing in white ball cricket for quite a few years and the results have shown. At the T20I World Cup, they looked to be going all the way before losing to Australia.

The ODIs aren't as formidable, though. Not like the 1990s or 2000s for sure. For Netherlands, this is a glorious chance to get some playing time against one of the best teams in the world.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdullah Shafique

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain

