Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI, PAK vs NED in Rotterdam, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win by 16 runs

Cricket

Netherlands Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Netherlands Vs Pakistan At Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, 16 August, 2022

16 August, 2022
Starts (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan

Pakistan

314/6 (50.0 ov)

1st ODI
Netherlands

Netherlands

298/8 (50.0 ov)

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs

Pakistan Netherlands
314/6 (50.0 ov) - R/R 6.28 298/8 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.96

Match Ended

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs

Aryan Dutt - 6

Scott Edwards (C) (W) - 10

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Scott Edwards (C) (W) not out 71 60 6 1
Aryan Dutt not out 6 5 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Haris Rauf 10 1 67 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 280/8 (48.1)

18 (18) R/R: 9

Aryan Dutt 6(5)

Tim Pringle 0(1) S.R (0)

lbw b Naseem Shah

Highlights, Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI, PAK vs NED in Rotterdam, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win by 16 runs

Netherlands vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Follow for live score and updates from the first ODI in Rotterdam.

Highlights, Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI, PAK vs NED in Rotterdam, Full Cricket Score: Pakistan win by 16 runs

File image of members of Pakistan team. AP

Preview: Pakistan are overwhelming favourites to down Netherlands in the three match ODI series that gets underway on 16 August (Tuesday). It works as a precursor for Pakistan before the Asia Cup - albeit the two are being played in different formats. The Asia Cup, scheduled for 28 August, is a T20I event.

For Netherlands, it is an opportunity to present a better picture of themselves and their growth since losing to England in June.

Pakistan have been growing in white ball cricket for quite a few years and the results have shown. At the T20I World Cup, they looked to be going all the way before losing to Australia.

The ODIs aren't as formidable, though. Not like the 1990s or 2000s for sure. For Netherlands, this is a glorious chance to get some playing time against one of the best teams in the world.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Khushdil Shah, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abdullah Shafique

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Wesley Barresi, Vivian Kingma, Musa Ahmed, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Arnav Jain

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 17, 2022 00:29:18 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Netherlands vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi’s fitness, ODI World Cup in focus in three-match series
First Cricket News

Netherlands vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi’s fitness, ODI World Cup in focus in three-match series

Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a knee injury on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, a worrying setback with the Asia Cup— and a meeting with old rivals India— coming up at the end of the month.

Netherlands vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman's ton sets up 16-run win as visitors gain ODI series lead
First Cricket News

Netherlands vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman's ton sets up 16-run win as visitors gain ODI series lead

Fakhar scored a run-a-ball 109 and was ably supported by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (74), the experienced duo adding 168 runs for the second wicket to help the visitors post a total in excess of 300.

Netherlands vs Pakistan: Rizwan, Salman guide visitors to seven-wicket win in 2nd ODI
First Cricket News

Netherlands vs Pakistan: Rizwan, Salman guide visitors to seven-wicket win in 2nd ODI

Pakistan moved third in the ICC ODI Super League after beating the Netherlands on the back of Babar, Rizwan, and Salman half-centuries.