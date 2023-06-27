Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • 'What just happened...': Twitter reacts after Logan van Beek-inspired Netherlands stun West Indies

Logan van Beek starred in the Super Over to help Netherlands stun West Indies in the ICC World Cup qualifying match after both sides finished level on 374.

Netherlands players celebrate their victory over West Indies in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare, Zimbabwe. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Logan van Beek starred in one of the most thrilling finishes in the history of One-Day Internationals, his all-round heroics helping Netherlands stun West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Harare on Monday.

Christchurch-born van Beek, whose grandfather Sammy Guillen had represented both West Indies and New Zealand, smashed a 14-ball 28 to help Netherlands get within touching distance of victory although Alzarri Joseph’s twin-strike in the final over of the chase ensured the two sides finished with identical scores of 374.

Van Beek, primarily a bowler but who proves handy with the bat more often than not, would then smash senior West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder for three sixes and as many fours, plundering 30 runs in the Super Over.

He would then remove Johnson Charles and Romario Shepherd when it was the West Indies’ turn to bat to not only seal a dramatic victory for the Scott Edwards-led side, but to also complicate two-time world champions West Indies’ chances of featuring in the 10-team Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Though they’ve reached the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier, West Indies are not carrying a single point as they’ve lost against both Zimbabwe and Netherlands — the other teams progressing from Group A — and will have to defeat Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman comprehensively besides hoping other results go their way for them to have a chance.

The match also set social media alight with a barrage of reactions celebrating van Beek’s astonishing performance as well as the Indian-born Teja Nidamanuru’s century.

Here are select reactions to the Dutch victory:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: June 27, 2023 00:28:23 IST

