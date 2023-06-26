Netherlands pulled off one of the greatest victories in its cricketing history when it defeated West Indies in a thrilling World Cup qualifying match that went down to the Super Over in Harare on Monday.

Teja Nidamanuru led a spirited chase with a brilliant ton and was ably assisted by Scott Edwards’ 67 off 47 deliveries to lay the foundation for the Dutch. A spirited eighth-wicket stand between Logan van Been and Aryan Dutt then put them on the brink of victory before a double-wicket final over by Alzarri Joseph ensured the two sides finished level on a score of 374.

Van Beek would then boss the Super Over, blasting senior West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder for 30 runs with three sixes and as many fours before striking twice in as many deliveries to seal what will go down as one of the most famous finishes in ODI history.

Earlier Nicholas Pooran struck an unbeaten 104 off 65 deliveries after half-centuries from openers Brandon King (76) and Johnson Charles (54) as West Indies posted a formidable 374/6 on the board.

The defeat means, the two-time former champions will now have to beat Sri Lanka, Oman and Scotland, then hope results go in their favour to stand a chance of qualifying for the prestigious tournament.

The Christchurch-born Van Beek, who has also represented New Zealand at the World U-19 Basketball Championships in 2009, struck 30 with the bat before taking the ball and conceding just eight, leading his side to a victory which saw them finish second in Group A and take two valuable points into the Super Six stage.

Having fallen to the final ball of the regular innings for a 14-ball 28 with just a single required, the all-rounder struck three sixes and three fours from the super over bowled by Jason Holder.

Holder had earlier held a brilliant catch to dismiss van Beek and force the unlikely tie but the Dutchman then seized control, removing Charles and Romario Shepherd with consecutive balls following his fireworks with the bat to decide the outcome.

The Windies started strongly with the bat after being put in as openers Charles and King added 101 before the former was trapped lbw.

Saqib Zulfiqar dismissed Sharmah Brooks (25) and King in consecutive overs before another century stand, this time between skipper Shai Hope and Pooran, ended when the former was caught on the rope while looking to bring up a half-century with a maximum.

Pooran brought up his second consecutive century before kicking on with Keemo Paul as the Windies hammered 61 off the last five overs.

Netherlands openers Vikramjit Singh (37) and Max O’Dowd (36) added 71 inside 10 overs in reply but Roston Chase dismissed both as West Indies fought back.

Wesley Barresi (27) and Bas de Leede (33) kept Netherlands on track and after both were removed by Akeal Hosein, Nidamanuru and captain Edwards put on 143 from just 15 overs to set up a frantic finish.

Edwards (67) was first to go and the game was back in the balance when centurion Nidamanuru (111) picked out Chase at third man.

Dutt (16) and van Beek took the equation to five from as many balls but Joseph took two wickets at the death to force a super over.

Van Beek made no mistake at the second time of asking to lead his side to a momentous victory following their highest-ever ODI score.

Williams maintains Zimbabwe’s perfect record

Elsewhere, Sean Williams’ swashbuckling 174 helped Zimbabwe maintain their 100 per cent record as they beat USA by 304 runs.

A USA side hampered by the absence of Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan were given a tough time by Zimbabwe’s captain as Williams inspired the hosts to their latest victory.

After being put in by Monank Patel, Zimbabwe’s opening pair of Joylord Gumbie and Innocent Kaia started steadily, making 56 for the first wicket before Williams arrived at the crease.

174 off 101 deliveries 🏏 For his memorable knock in #ZIMvUSA, Sean Williams is the @aramco #POTM 👏 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Dd9P2M4moJ — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2023

He immediately set about dismantling the USA attack, hitting Nisarg Patel for three consecutive boundaries and brought up his 33-ball half-century with a six off Singh.

His century followed off just 70 deliveries but Gumbie’s luck ran out on 78 when he was stumped off the bowling of Nosthush Kenjige.

Sikandar Raza was in an equally destructive mood, hitting 48 off 27 before Ryan Burl made a quickfire 47 from 16 deliveries.

Williams finally fell for 174 but, with 408 on the board, the stand-in captain had more than fulfilled his duties with the bat. Zimbabwe’s bowlers then backed him up with a trio of early wickets putting them in a commanding position.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.