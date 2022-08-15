West Indies vs New Zealand: Martin Guptill surpasses Rohit Sharma as highest T20I run scorer

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill breached Rohit Sharma's tally in T20 Internationals and again became the highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game.

Guptill scored just 15 runs in the third T20I against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston but was just five runs behind Rohit's tally of 3487 runs at the start of the match. Guptill now sits at 3497 runs after his short innings on Sunday night.

Rohit recently overtook Guptill as the leading run-scorer after scoring 64 in the first T20I against West Indies and had maintained the lead throughout the series.

Guptil looked in good touch as he hit a four and a six in his short stay before being bowled in the third over. The right-hander moved across the stumps to slog sweep an Akeal Hossein delivery. But the ball was too full for him to connect and he the ball hit the stumps.

more to follow. . .