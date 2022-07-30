India vs West Indies, 1st T20I stat attack: Rohit Sharma reclaims top spot in fifties, run-getters charts

India captain Rohit Sharma went past multiple records during the first T20I against West Indies in Trinidad on Friday.

Sharma has had a purple run in his captaincy stint so far with India registering a 68-run win in the series opener. He has enjoyed 42 wins out of the 50 he has captained India in across formats so far.

The right-handed batter also accomplished several personal milestones during his crucial 64-run innings against West Indies.

To start with, Rohit reclaimed the position of the highest run-getter in the T20I format, surpassing New Zealand’s Martin Guptil, who was just 20 runs ahead of him. Sharma now has 3,443 runs — 44 ahead of Guptil’s 3,399. Virat Kohli is third on the list with 3,308 runs.



In another record, Rohit overtook Kohli for most fifty-plus scores in the shortest format, registering his 31st half-century on Friday. Kohli has 30 half-centuries to his name. Pakistan’s Babar Azam closely follows them with 27 half-centuries.

Sharma also went past MS Dhoni’s tally of 1,112 runs as captain in T20Is. He has scored 1,117 runs as captain and is second on the list of Indian captains behind Kohli’s 1,570 runs.

India will next face West Indies on Monday, 1 August. The Men in Blue currently lead the series 1 - 0.

