West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022: Kingston’s Sabina Park Weather Update

West Indies will aim to level the series when they lock horns with New Zealand for the second match of the three-match T20 International battle on Saturday at 12 AM IST at Sabina Park in Kingston. The previous match was a joyous occasion for the visitors as they managed to take an early lead in the series. The high-scoring clash witnessed the batters from both squads playing some stroke-full innings on the 22-yard track of Sabina Park. The upcoming event is also scheduled to take place at the same venue.

The surface is considered West Indies’ one of the hardest and fastest pitches, beneficial for the batters. But, in the middle overs, spinners can also come handy and fetch some occasional scalps. In the last match, the Kiwis read the situation well and put up a worth-fighting total of 185 runs in front of the hosts. Devon Conway and skipper Kane Williamson made commendable contributions adding 43 and 47 runs respectively to the scoreboard.

In response, the Caribbeans failed to prevent the attacks of the Blackcaps bowlers. Except for Sharmarh Brooks’ 42 and Romario Sheperd’s 31, there were no notable innings recorded from them. Spinner Mitchell Santner used the cracked surface well in the second innings to pick up three wickets. The Islanders’ innings concluded at 172 with a loss of 7 wickets.

Weather Update:

West Indies vs New Zealand second T20 International is set to take place at Sabina Park, Kingston. The weather condition can be gloomy during the 20-over face-off. There is a chance of thunderstorms being the spoilsport during the second T20I. The temperature will hover between 24-30 degrees Celsius during the day. The wind speed can go around 14-23km/h.

Possible Playing 11s:

West Indies: Paul Stirling, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.