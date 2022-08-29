'Welcome to the club': Ross Taylor congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 100 matches across all international formats

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor on Monday congratulated Team India batter Virat Kohli on playing his landmark 100th T20I on Sunday, when India took on Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2022 group game in Dubai.

With the milestone, Kohli not only became the second Indian to play 100 T20Is for India after Rohit Sharma, but also became the second player overall to feature in 100 matches in each of the three international formats. Ross Taylor was the first cricketer to do so, when he played in a Test against India in 2020.

“Congratulations @virat.kohli on your 100th T20 game for India. Welcome to the club. I look forward to watching many more of your games in the years to come!,” Taylor posted on Instagram along with a series of photos of him and Kohli.

In 100 T20Is, Kohli has scored 3343 runs at an average of 49.89 and a strike-rate of 137.17.

Sunday’s match was Kohli’s first competitive game in over a month, having last played against England in July prior to this. Kohli, whose last international century came in 2019, scored 35 off 24 balls in India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match for his figures of 3/25 and an unbeaten 33.

India will next face Hong Kong in their final group match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.