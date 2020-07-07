'We were hoping Jasprit Bumrah doesn't make his debut against us', reveals South Africa's Faf du Plessis

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis recently recalled that their team was outplayed by India in the ODIs in 2018. Plessis went on to add that the hosts were hoping that Jasprit Bumrah did not make his debut in that particular 3-match series.

Bumrah bagged 14 wickets in the three matches at an average of 25.21. The series also saw him take a five-wicket haul in the Johannesburg Test, which India won.

Bumrah is the first Asian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in each of his first tours to South Africa, Australia and England in the same year.

A report by Hindustan Times mentions Du Plessis' interaction on the Sony Ten Pitstop Show, the former South Africa skipper went on to recall that in the one-dayers, the team had 3-4 big injuries. While Du Plessis broke his finger, Quinton and Hashim got injured as well.

"Basically our batting line-up was gone. And then India bulldozed all over us, they beat us 5-1. It was men taking on the boys. They were just too good in that series,” he said.

Speaking about Bumrah, he added, "Bumrah made his debut in that Test series. We were actually hoping that he doesn’t make his debut. Because I knew how good he was. He has got that beautiful wrist that is quick on you, almost like Archer. They are similar bowlers. Their fast bowlers were really good."

As per a Crictracker report, the India skipper Virat Kohli scored 558 runs at an average of 186 and scored three centuries as well as a 50.