We fell short with the bat yesterday, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah didn't really have a great start to his Test captaincy career as India suffered a massive defeat against England in the fifth Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston. Chasing a mammoth 378, the hosts rode on the tons from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to go over the line by 7 wickets.

The visiting side had come into the series with a 2-1 lead but couldn't manage to clinch a win as they lost the final showdown. The series ended in a 2-2 draw eventually.

Talking about the result during the post-match presentation, Bumrah admitted that the visitors fell short of some runs in the second innings.

India vs England, 5th Test: Twin tons make it 2-2

"That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us. Ifs and buts can always be there. If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well. We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result," he said.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a stand of 222 runs for the sixth wicket in the first innings and that certainly brought India back on track from a tricky situation. The stand-in skipper hailed the two batters for their counter-attack, talked about Rahul Dravid, bowling plans, captaincy future and more.

Stat Attack: Hosts smash records in historic chase at Edgbaston

"Pant takes his chances. He and Jaddu got us back into the game with their counter-attack. We were ahead in the game. He takes his chances, backs himself and very happy for him. Dravid is always there to guide us and back us. We could have been a little straighter in our bowling lines and use the variable bounce. The captaincy future is not what I decide. I like the responsibility. It was a good challenge, a new challenge. It was an honour to lead the team and a great experience," he added.

