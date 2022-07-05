India vs England Stat Attack: Hosts smash records in historic chase at Edgbaston

England rode on fine batting from former skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to clinch a 7-wicket win in the fifth and final Test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday. The hosts were handed a target of 378 runs and they were off to a flying start, courtesy a 107-run stand between Alex Lees and Zak Crawley.

But the side then lost three quick wickets to get reduced to 109/3. Root and Bairstow combined and unleashed a batting masterclass and stitched an unbeaten stand of over 250 runs for the fourth wicket to see the side home eventually.

READ: Didn't think of stepping away from the game, says Joe Root

Here we take a look at some the interesting facts from the match.

1) This is the highest-ever chase by England in the Test format. They had earlier chased 359 in Leeds against Australia in 2019.

2) England's 378-run chase is now the second highest on the English soil.

3) This is the highest chase by any team against India in Tests. The previous one was by Australia who chased down 339 in Perth back in 1977.

READ: Warwickshire, ECB investigate reports of racism at Edgbaston

4) England were on a roll against New Zealand before the start of the series against India after they defeated the Blackcaps 3-0, chasing down a target of over 250 on all the three occasions. After the win against India, they have become the first side to chase down a target of 250+ four times on the trot.

5) The unbeaten stand of 269 runs between Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root is the fourth highest ever in the fourth innings of a Test match

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.