The duo had met by the swimming pool before Day 4 of the second Test in Mirpur along with players of both teams, and Ashwin said he had thought Litton could reach the levels of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root
'Unveiling Jazbaa: A History of Pakistan Women’s Cricket' is a story of bravery and a moving testimony to the power of the human spirit.
Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee reportedly met with BCCI senior officials on Friday to discuss the interview procedure for the national selection committee.
The Twitter war between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan has been an exciting show for fans. Fans also trolled Babar Azam, KL Rahul, and Kane Williamson for their poor form with the bat.