Litton recently revealed his reply to Ashwin during the conversation.”I had a conversation with Ash bhai in the swimming pool during the second Test in Mirpur. He told me that when he saw me for the first time in 2015, he thought that I could reach the levels of all those players you mentioned. But I told him that things were different back then. I was young and the more you play cricket at the highest level, the more you grow,” said Litton, as per Sportstar.

“Secondly, we don’t play away series too often. Though we have played against New Zealand, we have not played a bilateral series in Australia, we don’t play too often in South Africa or in India or Pakistan. So, if you don’t play against top four-five teams on a regular basis, you won’t be able to grow as a cricketer,” added Litton.”That’s what I told Ash bhai. The Indian team plays regular cricket against Australia, England, New Zealand, so the players benefit.

Even during the IPL, the Indian players get an opportunity to play with these cricketers and when you play with top-level cricketers regularly, then you get to learn a lot,” said Litton, who has been acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2023.