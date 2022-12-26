Star Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shut down Sri Lankan troll with a sharp and blunt reply after a nervy win over Bangladesh in the second Test in Dhaka.

Ashwin produced a brilliant knock of 42 runs, guiding India to victory at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Sunday. Following his match-winning contribution, the 36-year-old was named the player of the match for his all-round performance in the match.

Coming in to chase 145 runs, the Indian side suffered a collapse, losing seven wickets at the score of 74 runs. However, Ashwin, along with Shreyas Iyer, stitched a 71-run stand that helped India register a 2-0 clean sweep in the two-game series.

After the match, a Sri Lankan journalist dropped a controversial post on his personal Twitter handle, referring to Ashwin’s knock. The journalist noted that the Indian spinner should have handed the Player of the match title to the opponent cricketer Mominul Haque as he had dropped Ashwin on one run at short leg.

Pointing at the blunder made by Haque, the user said, “You should have handed this to Mominul Haque who dropped that dolly.. had he bagged it, India would be all out for 89 for sure.”

The comment caught the attention of the all-rounder. He slammed the individual with a witty response. Ashwin tweeted, “Oh no! I thought I blocked you. Oh sorry, that’s the other guy. What’s his name? Yes, Daniel Alexander, that’s the name. Imagine what you both would do if India didn’t play cricket.”

Oh no ! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that’s the other guy. 🤔🤔🤔 what’s his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that’s the name !!

Imagine what you both would do if India dint play cricket😂😂 https://t.co/FFqBvAPtDh — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2022

Daniel Alexander is a Sri Lankan cricket administrator who is known for trolling and tweeting against the Indian cricket team and its players. Unquestionably, Ashwin’s post generated lots of reactions among Indian fans. They marked their presence in the comment section lauding the veteran spinner for his witty reply to the troll.

A user agreed with Ashwin by saying, “Now, that was a bouncer from the spinner.”

Now, that was a bouncer from the spinner @ashwinravi99 👏👏👏👏 — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) December 25, 2022



Another one noted, “Best tweet I have seen this year.”

Best tweet I have seen this year…. — Naveen Sharma (@iamnaveenn100) December 25, 2022



A person noted, “Science + Cricket + Humor= R Ashwin.”

Science + Cricket + Humor= R Ashwin — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) December 25, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Highlights of Ashwin match winning knock.pic.twitter.com/OlZVlNzHuh — Cricket Master (@Master__Cricket) December 25, 2022

That was a “Googley” bowled by an Off Spinner. 😄 What a champion player you are @ashwinravi99 . Your batting helped us save Sydney Test against Australia & beat Bangladesh at #Mirpur . Not to forget that last ball 4 against Pakistan in #T20WorldCup 👏👏👏 — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) December 25, 2022

Still smashing it 💥 pic.twitter.com/HZu55ypgP7 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 25, 2022



Ashwin made 42 off just 62 balls in the fourth innings. His commendable knock included four boundaries and one maximum. He also played a major role with the ball in the second Test. He fetched a total of 6 scalps during the course of two innings.

The series victory in Bangladesh has boosted India’s hopes of making back-to-back World Test Championship final appearances. India remain in second place with 58.93 points, only training behind Australia who are sitting at the top with 76.92 points.

