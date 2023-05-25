Mumbai Indians(MI) registered an unforgettable victory by thrashing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in the IPL Eliminator at the Chepauk on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma led MI ticked off all the boxes in the key contest to set up a clash with defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. The winner of the match will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on May 28.

Uncapped India pacer Akash Madhwal ran-riot through LSG batters and returned with best figures of 5-5 after their batters contributed significantly to lead MI to an above-par score of 182-8 on the spin-friendly Chepauk track.

After Mumbai Indians’ spectacular achievement, the entire MI team, from captain Rohit Sharma to owners Akash Ambani and Nita Ambani and to batting legend Sachin Tendulkar were in euphoria.

While Madhwal’s bowling impressed Rohit, the MI players received a standing ovation from Master Blaster Tendulkar following their memorable victory at Chepauk.

A short clip showcasing Team Mumbai Indians on the cloud nine moment was shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL. The 38-second video has won the hearts of millions on the microblogging site.

Fans of the five-time IPL champion team even flocked to the comments section to share their happiness on the victory.

Watch the video here:

Coming to the match, MI posted 182/8 on the board, which is the highest total by a team during an IPL playoff match without any half-century by a player.

The top-scorer for them was Cameron Green who scored 46.

Later, the Uttarakhand pacer Madhwal took five wickets to help MI clinch a win. He took five wickets and leaked just 5 runs to match Anil Kumble’s accomplishment in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was happy with his team’s performance and heaped praises on his players.

“That is what we have done over the years. People don’t expect us to do what we have done, but we managed to,” Rohit said after the match.

Cameron Green was equally excited to reach Qualifier 2.

“It’s nice that it’s going well at the moment. Our batting’s been really good. We had a pretty poor game last game [in terms of fielding]. When you bowl second, all the guys who have batted can bring the energy. Madhwal has been awesome: the moment he came, we realised he is special. Gujarat are the best team. It’s going to be a tough challenge, especially on their home turf,” said Cameron Green.

